All Saints 3, Dallas Covenant 2
The All Saints Lady Trojans took a thrilling 3-2 TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
The Lady Trojans won 25-11, 25-19, 27-29, 14-25, 15-13.
Leaders for All Saints were: Sarah Jordan (17 kills, 21 digs) and Kasey Wright (24 digs).
All Saints is scheduled to play at Arlington Grace Prep on Thursday.
Hallsville 3, Pine Tree 0
HALLSVILLE — Ashley Jones handed out 20 assists, Emma Rogers led defensive effort with 11 digs and Hallsville earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Pine Tree on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match.
Jones also recorded three kills and two aces for Hallsville. Chloe Ferrill finished with three aces, Abbi Fischer four kills, Brooke Grissom five kills and five digs and Ayden McDermott seven kills, an ace and a block.
Spring Hill 3, Henderson 1
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from a set down to pick up a 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 win over Henderson in District 16-4A volleyball.
Mia Traylor finished with 31 assists, eight kills and 12 digs for Spring Hill, which improved to 6-3 in district play. Carlie Manasse had six kills, Sam Schott 10 digs, six assists and two aces, Abby Caron seven kills and three digs, Kaycee Campbell four digs and five aces, Molly Seale four kills, four assists, 13 digs and two aces, Erin Gregson four aces, Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield 11 kills apiece, Bowles two aces, Mayfield two digs, Janie Bradshaw two kills and three digs and Halee Bray three assists.
Spring Hill hosts Lindale on Friday.
White Oak 3, Hughes Springs 0
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks improved to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Hughes Springs in District 15-3A.
Emma Hill had 25 assists, two kills, two digs and eight service points for the Ladynecks. Brazie Croft recorded two ace,s nine points, five receptions and three digs, Lexi Baker 11 kills, eight receptions, two blocks and six digs, Kaylee Wilkerson four aces, 14 points, two kills and three receptions, Mallory McKinney eight points, three receptions and two digs, Alysa Hall seven points, five kills, three blocks, two receptions and two digs, Macy Weeks two points, seven receptions and 10 digs and Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and three blocks.
White Oak will visit West Rusk on Friday.
Tatum 3, Troup 0
TATUM — The No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles used a 27-assist night from Abby Sorenson and a combined 23 kills from Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones to sweep past Troup, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15 in District 16-3A.
Sorenson added 11 digs and three aces for Tatum, now 19-4 overall and 9-0 in district play. Stroud had 13 kills and three aces, Jones 10 kills, Paisley Williams three digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 13 digs, Janiya Kindle two digs, Kensi Greenwood four digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs, Myra Andrade one kill, Mia Tovar one dig and Macy Brown five kills, six digs and three aces.
Harmony 3, Winona 0
HARMONY — The No. 25 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles got 11 kills and three digs from Jenci Seahorn and a combined 17 assists from Lanie Trimble and Delaynie Nash en route to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Winona in District 13-3A volleyball.
Trimble had nine assists, three kills and two digs, Kinzee Settles eight kill and Nash eight assists.
Beckville 3, San Augustine 0
BECKVILLE — Beckville's No. 2 ranked Ladycats moved to 7-0 in District 20-2A play and 23-2 overall with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-6 sweep of San Augustine.
Allison Baker had 22 assists, five kill and four digs for Beckville, while Amber Harris dominated at the service stripe with 10 aces. Harris also had eight kills and eight digs. Macy Davis finished with one kill, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, M.J. Weatherford seven kills and two blocks, Hannah Sharpless four digs, Avery Morris 11 kills, four digs and four aces, Kinsley Rivers six kills and five digs, Lindsey Baker two kills and Sophie Elliott 19 assists.
Beckville will visit Timpson on Friday.
Union Grove 3, Carlisle 0
PRICE — Makena Littlejohn dished out 22 assists and fired off five aces, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions past Carlisle, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 in District 19-2A.
Carleigh Judd had eight kills, seven digs and five blocks for Union Grove, which also got 19 digs and four aces from Sydney Chamberlain and nine kills from Avery Brooks.