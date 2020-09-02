Quitman 3, Grand Saline 0
QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win over Grand Saline on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
Quitman (4-5) won 25-20, 26-24, 25-13.
Leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were: junior Carley Spears (3 kills, 21 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces), junior Ava Burroughs (14 kills, 7 assists, 4 digs, 5 blocks), sophomore Maddy Pence (11 digs, 2 aces), senior Halie Davis (5 kills, 1 ace) and senior Lindsey Hornaday (3 kills, 7 digs).
Quitman visits Van at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mineola 3, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The Mineola Lady Jackets stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Gladewater on Tuesday.
Mineola, ranked No. 14 with a 6-0 record, won 25-17, 25-13, 25-22.
Lady Jackets leaders were: Brittany Pickle (9 kills, 15 digs); Valerie Gracia (8 kills, 1 block, 4 digs); Mylee Fischer (1 ace, 2 blocks, 6 digs), Alyssa Lankford (5 aces, 7 assists, 3 digs) and Madison Bloodworth (7 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs).
Mineola JV won 25-21 and 25-19.
Mineola visits Wills Point at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Henderson takes two
DIANA —The Henderson Lady Lions scored two wins on Tuesday in volleyball matches.
In the first match, Henderson scored a 3-0 win over Jefferson (25-12, 25-21, 25-14).
Lady Lion leaders were Taylor Helton (11 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) and Meg Moores (4 kills, 4 aces).
In the second match, Henderson downed New Diana 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20).
Pacing Henderson were Helton (9 kills, 7 digs, 8 blocks, 2 aces), Jaci Taylor (14 digs) and Ty’Esha Mosley (6 kills, 3 blocks).
Henderson (8-5) visits Nacogdoches Central Heights at 5:30 p.m. Friday.