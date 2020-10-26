Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 TGCA State Volleyball Poll
Oct. 27
Class 2A
1. Beckville 26-2
2. Crawford 26-3
3. Neches 20-3
4. Jewett Leon 23-9
5. Iola 23-1
6. Poolville 23-3
7. Veribest 17-0
8. Freer 16-0
9. Thrall 16-4
10. Wink 24-4
11. Blum 24-5
12. Abbott 19-2
13. Tom Bean 20-3
14. Deweyville 14-1
15. Chester 11-1
16. Schulenburg 21-8
17. Bremond
18. Albany 9-1
19. Plains 18-3
20. Benjamin 20-4
21. Strawn 15-3
22. Vernon Northside 17-3
23. Dodd City 17-4
24. D’Hanis 20-4
25. Yorktown 16-4
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 24-0
2. Lexington 27-1
3. Bushland 24-2
4. Sabine 23-1
5. Scurry-Rosser 21-1
6. Hardin 24-2
7. Goliad 24-3
8. Eustace 18-1
9. Gunter 23-3
10. Boyd 24-3
11. Emory Rains 21-1
12. Peaster 18-3
13. Brownfield 21-2
14. East Bernard 19-3
15. Troy 23-3
16. Lorena 16-3
17. Prairiland 21-3
18. Tatum 22-4
19. Clyde 20-6
20. Grandview 16-6
21. Universal City Randolph 15-2
22. New Boston 16-2
23. Fairfield 21-4
24. Harmony 18-3
25. Nacogdoches Central Heights 23-5
Class 4A
1. Needville 29-0
2. Lindale 26-0
3. China Spring 25-0
4. Hereford 22-1
5. Decatur 22-1
6. Farmersville 23-2
7. Graham 23-2
8. Sinton 22-2
9. Sealy 23-4
10. Bellville 25-3
11. Wimberley 23-4
12. Monahans 24-6
13. Gilmer 21-4
14. Stephenville 24-4
15. Kennedale 19-3
16. Benbrook 19-4
17. Celina 18-4
18. Huffman Hargrave
19. Clint 11-1
20. LaVernia 20-5
21. Bullard 19-4
22. Boerne 18-4
23. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16-4
24. Springtown 18-4
25. Splendora 23-5
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 10-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 13-1
3. Magnolia West 14-1
4. Friendswood 14-1
5. Midlothian 13-1
6. Austin Ann Richards School 12-0
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 12-0
8. El Paso Chapin 13-1
9. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10-1
10. Denton 10-1
11. San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-1
12. Cedar Park 9-3
13. Aledo 12-3
14. Fulshear 9-2
15. Austin Anderson 10-1
16. Amarillo 11-4
17. Medina Valley 15-2
18. Pflugerville Hendrickson 11-3
19. Frisco Lebanon Trail 11-2
20. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 11-4
21. Dripping Springs 10-4
22. Greenville 10-2
23. McKinney North 13-2
24. Montgomery 11-5
25. Grapevine 9-2
Class 6A
1. Klein 15-0
2. San Antonio O’Connor 14-0
3. Austin Lake Travis 11-0
4. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0
5. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 10-1
6. Garland Sachse 12-0
7. Austin 12-2
8. Weatherford 14-2
9. Pearland Dawson 14-1
10. Fort Worth Boswell 12-1
11. Richardson 10-1
12. Wolfforth Frenship 10-1
13. Plano West 11-2
14. Fort Worth Eaton 8-1
15. Flower Mound 10-1
16. Prosper 10-1
17. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 16-2
18. San Antonio Reagan 12-1
19. Laredo United 8-0
20. Mansfield 12-1
21. Richmond George Ranch 14-2
22. Brownsville Rivera 6-0
23. Arlington Martin 15-2
24. Smithson Valley 12-2
25. Austin Westlake 9-3