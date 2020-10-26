TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 TGCA State Volleyball Poll

Oct. 27

Class 2A

1. Beckville 26-2

2. Crawford 26-3

3. Neches 20-3

4. Jewett Leon 23-9

5. Iola 23-1

6. Poolville 23-3

7. Veribest 17-0

8. Freer 16-0

9. Thrall 16-4

10. Wink 24-4

11. Blum 24-5

12. Abbott 19-2

13. Tom Bean 20-3

14. Deweyville 14-1

15. Chester 11-1

16. Schulenburg 21-8

17. Bremond

18. Albany 9-1

19. Plains 18-3

20. Benjamin 20-4

21. Strawn 15-3

22. Vernon Northside 17-3

23. Dodd City 17-4

24. D’Hanis 20-4

25. Yorktown 16-4

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 24-0

2. Lexington 27-1

3. Bushland 24-2

4. Sabine 23-1

5. Scurry-Rosser 21-1

6. Hardin 24-2

7. Goliad 24-3

8. Eustace 18-1

9. Gunter 23-3

10. Boyd 24-3

11. Emory Rains 21-1

12. Peaster 18-3

13. Brownfield 21-2

14. East Bernard 19-3

15. Troy 23-3

16. Lorena 16-3

17. Prairiland 21-3

18. Tatum 22-4

19. Clyde 20-6

20. Grandview 16-6

21. Universal City Randolph 15-2

22. New Boston 16-2

23. Fairfield 21-4

24. Harmony 18-3

25. Nacogdoches Central Heights 23-5

Class 4A

1. Needville 29-0

2. Lindale 26-0

3. China Spring 25-0

4. Hereford 22-1

5. Decatur 22-1

6. Farmersville 23-2

7. Graham 23-2

8. Sinton 22-2

9. Sealy 23-4

10. Bellville 25-3

11. Wimberley 23-4

12. Monahans 24-6

13. Gilmer 21-4

14. Stephenville 24-4

15. Kennedale 19-3

16. Benbrook 19-4

17. Celina 18-4

18. Huffman Hargrave

19. Clint 11-1

20. LaVernia 20-5

21. Bullard 19-4

22. Boerne 18-4

23. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16-4

24. Springtown 18-4

25. Splendora 23-5

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 10-0

2. New Braunfels Canyon 13-1

3. Magnolia West 14-1

4. Friendswood 14-1

5. Midlothian 13-1

6. Austin Ann Richards School 12-0

7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 12-0

8. El Paso Chapin 13-1

9. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10-1

10. Denton 10-1

11. San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-1

12. Cedar Park 9-3

13. Aledo 12-3

14. Fulshear 9-2

15. Austin Anderson 10-1

16. Amarillo 11-4

17. Medina Valley 15-2

18. Pflugerville Hendrickson 11-3

19. Frisco Lebanon Trail 11-2

20. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 11-4

21. Dripping Springs 10-4

22. Greenville 10-2

23. McKinney North 13-2

24. Montgomery 11-5

25. Grapevine 9-2

Class 6A

1. Klein 15-0

2. San Antonio O’Connor 14-0

3. Austin Lake Travis 11-0

4. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0

5. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 10-1

6. Garland Sachse 12-0

7. Austin 12-2

8. Weatherford 14-2

9. Pearland Dawson 14-1

10. Fort Worth Boswell 12-1

11. Richardson 10-1

12. Wolfforth Frenship 10-1

13. Plano West 11-2

14. Fort Worth Eaton 8-1

15. Flower Mound 10-1

16. Prosper 10-1

17. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 16-2

18. San Antonio Reagan 12-1

19. Laredo United 8-0

20. Mansfield 12-1

21. Richmond George Ranch 14-2

22. Brownsville Rivera 6-0

23. Arlington Martin 15-2

24. Smithson Valley 12-2

25. Austin Westlake 9-3

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you