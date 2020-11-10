BULLARD — Beckville and Jewett Leon have played in the past two Class 2A state championship volleyball matches.
On Tuesday night, the two state powers squared off hoping to keep that dream alive.
In the end, it was the No. 1 Beckville Ladycats who moved on with a sweep of Leon (25-21, 25-23, 25-22) in the Class 2A Region III semifinals at Panther Gym.
“It was a great battle,” Beckville head coach Cherry Downs said. “We really wanted to eliminate the errors we have made in previous matches, and I felt like we did that. We had fewer missed serves. The girls came ready to play and stepped up against a really tough team.”
The Ladycats fell in the regional semifinals to Iola a season ago.
Beckville (31-2) will face No. 4 Iola in the regional finals at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin. Beckville won the state title in 2018 and defeated Iola in the regional semifinals that season. Before that, Iola advanced to four consecutive state tournaments with two state titles.
Beckville got off to a strong start on Tuesday, scoring the first three points of the match behind the serving of Amber Harris.
The Ladycats led 7-3, but Leon rallied back to tie the match and eventually led 10-9.
With Leon up 15-14, Beckville scored five straight points.
Later in the set, Beckville scored three straight points once again to lead 24-19. Leon got a kill from Lauren Salley and an ace by Jordan Robinson, but Beckville was able to close the set with a combined block from Kinsley Rivers and Harris.
Beckville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, but Leon once again battled back and later tied the score at 23.
Rivers then teamed up with Allison Baker for a block, and Morris followed with a kill to give Beckville a 2-0 advantage in the match.
Leon led 11-9 in the third set before Morris and Rivers sparked a 4-0 run.
Leon came back and went up 21-18. The Ladycats responded with a 5-0 spurt — highlighted by two aces from Morris — to go ahead 23-21.
Following a kill by Leon’s Allee Pervis, Beckville got a kill from Rivers on an assist by Baker, and then Harris delivered the final blow with a kill to send the Ladycats to the regional finals.
“We really focused on attacking their weaknesses,” Baker said. “We prepared all week watching film and looking at notes. It paid off, and it feels great to get this win.”
Allison Baker had 19 assists, six digs and four kills. Lindsey Baker had seven kills and seven digs. Rivers had 13 kills and 13 digs. Morris had seven kills and 10 digs. Sophie Elliott had 17 assists. Harris had seven digs, six aces and five kills.