ATHENS — Bullard opened Tuesday’s Class 4A Region II quarterfinal match with a 25-19 win over Sunnyvale.
The Lady Raiders responded in the next two sets with two-point wins of 26-24 and 29-27.
With the Lady Panthers trying to stay alive, Olivia Anderson came through with a kill to cut the score to 21-20. Cearria Traylor answered with a kill for Sunnyvale to send freshman Abigail Encinia to the service line.
Encinia served three consecutive aces to send Sunnyvale to the regional semifinals with a 3-1 win (19-25, 26-24, 29-27, 25-20) over Bullard.
“Things just didn’t go our way tonight,” Bullard volleyball coach Cristy O’Bannon said. “We had some errors that we don’t normally have, and they just had some lucky shots and stuff that landed that honestly I think was just pure luck sometimes. Luck was just not on our side tonight.
“My kids fought hard the entire time. They never gave up. For us, that’s huge. We’ve talked about our mindset all season long and just having a positive mindset and just fighting for every single point. It’s taken us all season to get to that level, and we hit it in the last few weeks. I’m just proud of them for the fight they showed, the never-give-up mentality, and they just stayed together as a team. This team gets along really well. They love each other, and they play hard for each other.”
Bullard kept its distance from Sunnyvale throughout the first set.
In the second set, separation was hard to achieve. Bullard score two quick points before Sunnyvale went on a 7-1 spurt. Bullard responded with six straight points before Sunnyvale tied the score at 9.
With the score tied at 11, the teams kept trading points.
The score was tied at 23 after a Lady Panther kill by Emily Bochow. Blakely Peach then put Sunnyvale in front with a kill of her own on an assist by Encinia before a kill by Anderson on an assist from Taylor Clark tied the score at 24. After the ball went out of bounds, Traylor and Hillary McMahan teamed up for a block to give the Lady Raiders the second set.
After the Lady Raiders scored first in set No. 3, Bullard scored six straight. With the Lady Panthers up 13-10, Sunnyvale went on a 4-0 run to take the lead.
The teams continued to battle back and forth, and a block from Emma Seaton and Anderson tied the score at 27.
A serve into the net for the Lady Panthers, followed by an ace from Hailey Delamar gave Sunnyvale a 2-1 lead in the match.
Bullard led 8-6 early in the fourth set, and both teams traded 4-0 runs.
Bullard led 19-18 late before Sunnyvale got two kills from McMahan and an ace by Delamar to take a 21-19 lead.
It was the final match for Bullard seniors Bochow, Seaton, Grace O’Bannon, Carley Pawlak and Elizabeth Conner.
“My main focus in the locker room to the five seniors I have is that they continue to lead and they continue to build our culture,” the coach said. “We just want to continue to build on what Bullard is known for, and that’s steady, great, competitive volleyball.”
Bullard finished the season at 28-10.
Sunnyvale advances to face Aubrey at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Horn High School.