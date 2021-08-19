SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Overton Lady Mustangs compiled a record of 2-1 in pool play of the North Hopkins Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs won over Yantis (25-19, 25-12) and Trenton (25-23, 25-18). Prairiland won over Overton (25-12, 25-16).
Standouts for Overton were: Mary Fenter (12 kills, 3 blocks, 31 digs, 4 aces); Kaley McMillian (8 kills, 22 digs, 30 assists, 2 aces); Chloe Laws (8 kills, 1 block, 30 digs, 7 aces); Alex Brown (4 kills, 1 block, 51 digs, 5 aces); and Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 6 digs).
The Lady Mustangs qualified for the gold bracket play on Saturday, with their first match set to begin at 4 p.m.
Overton will host East Texas Home School in a varsity-only match on Friday with a starting time of 4:30 p.m.
Grace wins threeNEW LONDON — The Grace Community Lady Cougars won three matches in pool play on Thursday in the West Rusk Volleyball Invitational.
Grace won over West Rusk (25-21, 14-25, 26-24), San Augustine (25-12, 25-21) and Union Grove (25-21, 25-13).
Leaders for the Lady Cougars were Avery Nutt (40 kills), Reece Porter (14 kills), Seyi Olusola (10 kills), Macy Smith (40 digs), Riley Rayzor (23 digs), MaryClaire Woodard (24 digs), Ella Wupperman (14 digs) and Maggie Luce (14 digs).