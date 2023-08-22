Brook Hill’s Gracie Dawson has earned Tyler Morning Telegraph Volleyball Player of the Week honors for matches played Aug. 14-19.
Dawson, a senior, helped Brook Hill to wins against Eustace, Ector, Trenton, North Hopkins, Sulphur Bluff and Greenville Christian to finish as runner-up in the North Hopkins Tournament.
Dawson had 92 digs, 72 kills, three blocks and five aces.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Tyler Legacy junior outside hitter Taryn Beunaventura had 40 kills, 20 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Whitehouse junior Ashley Rhame had five aces, 26 kills, 59 assists and 49 digs while hitting .343. Rhame picked up her 1,000th career assist.
Arp’s Maddie Birdsong had 16 kills, six digs and six aces in a sweep of Big Sandy. Addison Carpenter had six digs, two kills, 33 assists and two aces against Big Sandy.
Lindale’s Kayli Vickery had 22 blocks and 38 kills. Reagan Cates had 15 blocks and 42 kills. Addison Ridge had 68 digs and 47 kills. Macy Luster had 41 digs and 106 assists. Maddox Lay had 22 digs and 66 kills.
Canton’s Payton Bray had 36 kills and 17 digs. Georgia Crayton had 69 assists and 10 digs.
Van’s Landry Jones had 49 kills, four assists, 12 aces and 49 digs.
———
Multiple East Texas teams earned a spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
In Class 5A, Texas High (10-2) is No. 15. In Class 4A, Caddo Mills (10-1) is No. 8, Spring Hill (11-2) No. 12) and Pleasant Grove (9-2) No. 19. In Class 3A, Tatum (12-1) is No. 4, Central Heights (18-4) No. 10, Hooks (11-3) No. 11, Sabine (6-0) No. 15 and Troup (10-4) No. 17. In Class 2A, Detroit (12-1) is No. 6, Overton (12-3) No. 12; and Cross Roads (5-1) No. 17. In Class 1A, Neches (11-2) is No. 4 and Miller Grove (10-4) No. 8.