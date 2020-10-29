NEW CHAPEL HILL — Sabine has just one blemish on its slate this season — to the No. 1 Class 2A team in the state.
The Lady Cardinals weren’t about to let the second loss happen in the bi-district round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs.
After Troup edged out a win in the second set, Sabine bounced back in the next two sets to take a 3-1 victory (25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18) Thursday night at Bulldog Gym.
“It feels good because we’ve been working the whole season for this,” Sabine senior Sierrah Richter said. “We had high expectations going in, and we are trying to exceed them.”
“Going in, we knew Troup was going to fight,” Sabine head coach Tara Wait said. “They always do. In the second game, we were not focused, but in games 3 and 4, the girls brought it. I told them Troup was going to fight back. But when other teams throw punches, we can’t just take it. And I thought we did a good job of responding.”
In the opening set, the score was 11-8 early. Richter then served the Lady Cady Cardinals to a 9-0 run to take a 20-8 advantage.
After Troup scored three consecutive points, Maddie Furrh served Sabine to four straight points.
With the score at 24-12, Aubree McCann delivered one of her 24 kills on the night on an assist by Richter.
The second set was a battle throughout.
Sabine led 22-21, but Troup answered with three straight points, including a kill by Sam Eastman.
With Troup leading 24-23, Laila Kincade put down a kill to give Troup the set.
The Lady Tigers kept the third set close, trailing just 17-13. However, Sabine closed the set on an 8-0 run for the 25-13 decision.
In the fourth set, Sabine jumped out to a 20-13 lead.
Down 24-15, Troup didn’t quit. The Lady Tigers used a block by Tara Wells and a kill by Bailey Blanton to cut the score to 24-18.
On a long volley, Furrh put the match away with a kill to the left side of the court, sending the Lady Cardinals to the area round of the playoffs.
Ryanne Stuart had 11 kills, and Furrh had eight kills. McCann had six blocks and 10 digs.
Richter added 19 digs and led the Lady Cardinals in assists.
Eastman had eight kills and seven digs for Troup. Avery Thibodeau had 14 digs, and Wells added 19 assists.
No. 3 Sabine (24-1) moves on to take on Atlanta, a 3-1 winner over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (25-13, 14-25, 25-20, 25-15).
