TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 Volleyball State Poll

Nov. 2 

Playoff first round polls for Classes 1A/2A/3A/4A

Full polls for another week for 5A/6A

Class 1A

1. Neches 21-4

2. Veribest 17-0

3. Blum 24-5

4. Abbott 21-2

5. Vernon Northside 18-3

6. Strawn 15-3

7. D’Hanis 21-4

8. Dodd City 18-4

9. Benjamin 20-5

10T. Miami 14-3

10T. Round Top-Carmine 14-4

Class 2A

1. Beckville 26-2

2. Crawford 26-3

3. Freer 16-0

4. Jewett Leon 23-9

5. Iola 24-1

6. Poolville 24-3

7. Deweyville 16-1

8. Thrall 16-4

9. Wink 24-4

10T. Tom Bean 20-3

10T. Plains 19-3

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 25-0

2. Bushland 22-2

3. Sabine 24-1

4. Emory Rains 23-1

5. Lexington 27-2

6. Goliad 24-3

7. Gunter 24-3

8. Scurry-Rosser 22-2

9. Hardin 25-3

10T. Anderson-Shiro 19-5

10T. Eustace 19-2

Class 4A

1. Needville 29-0

2. Lindale 26-0

3. China Spring 27-0

4. Hereford 21-1

5. Decatur 23-1

6. Farmersville 23-2

7. Graham 25-2

8. Huffman Hargrave 23-1

9. Bellville 26-3

10T. Kennedale 19-3

10T. Sinton 22-3

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 12-0

2. New Braunfels Canyon 15-1

3. Friendswood 16-1

4. Midlothian 16-1

5. Austin Ann Richards 152-0

6. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 14-0

7. El Paso Chapin 13-1

8. Denton 13-1

9. Cedar Park 13-3

10. Aledo 14-3

11. Fulshear 15-2

12. Amarillo 12-4

13. Austin Anderson 11-1

14. Medina Valley 17-2

15. Frisco Lebanon Trial 15-2

16. Pflugerville Hendrickson 12-3

17. San Antonio Alamo Heights 11-2

18. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 11-1

19. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 14-4

20. Dripping Springs 12-4

21. Lancaster 12-1

22. Magnolia West 14-3

23. McKinney North 15-2

24. Montgomery 12-5

25. Wichita Falls Rider 15-4

Class 6A

1. Klein 17-0

2. San Antonio O’Connor 16-0

3. Austin Lake Travis 12-0

4. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0

5. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 11-1

6. Weatherford 15-2

7. Pearland Dawson 17-1

8. Fort Worth Boswell 14-1

9. Wolfforth Frenship 12-1

10. Plano West 13-2

11. Austin 14-3

12. Flower Mound 13-1

13. Garland Sachse 13-1

14. Laredo United 10-0

15. Mansfield 12-1

16. Richmond George Ranch 16-2

17. The Woodlands 15-3

18. Brownsville Rivera 7-0

19. Arlington Martin 16-2

20. Smithson Valley 13-2

21. Richardson 11-2

22. San Antonio Reagan 13-2

23. Humble Kingwood 13-2

24. Conroe Oak Ridge 15-2

25. Austin Vandegrift 12-3

