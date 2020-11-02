Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 Volleyball State Poll
Nov. 2
Playoff first round polls for Classes 1A/2A/3A/4A
Full polls for another week for 5A/6A
Class 1A
1. Neches 21-4
2. Veribest 17-0
3. Blum 24-5
4. Abbott 21-2
5. Vernon Northside 18-3
6. Strawn 15-3
7. D’Hanis 21-4
8. Dodd City 18-4
9. Benjamin 20-5
10T. Miami 14-3
10T. Round Top-Carmine 14-4
Class 2A
1. Beckville 26-2
2. Crawford 26-3
3. Freer 16-0
4. Jewett Leon 23-9
5. Iola 24-1
6. Poolville 24-3
7. Deweyville 16-1
8. Thrall 16-4
9. Wink 24-4
10T. Tom Bean 20-3
10T. Plains 19-3
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 25-0
2. Bushland 22-2
3. Sabine 24-1
4. Emory Rains 23-1
5. Lexington 27-2
6. Goliad 24-3
7. Gunter 24-3
8. Scurry-Rosser 22-2
9. Hardin 25-3
10T. Anderson-Shiro 19-5
10T. Eustace 19-2
Class 4A
1. Needville 29-0
2. Lindale 26-0
3. China Spring 27-0
4. Hereford 21-1
5. Decatur 23-1
6. Farmersville 23-2
7. Graham 25-2
8. Huffman Hargrave 23-1
9. Bellville 26-3
10T. Kennedale 19-3
10T. Sinton 22-3
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 12-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 15-1
3. Friendswood 16-1
4. Midlothian 16-1
5. Austin Ann Richards 152-0
6. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 14-0
7. El Paso Chapin 13-1
8. Denton 13-1
9. Cedar Park 13-3
10. Aledo 14-3
11. Fulshear 15-2
12. Amarillo 12-4
13. Austin Anderson 11-1
14. Medina Valley 17-2
15. Frisco Lebanon Trial 15-2
16. Pflugerville Hendrickson 12-3
17. San Antonio Alamo Heights 11-2
18. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 11-1
19. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 14-4
20. Dripping Springs 12-4
21. Lancaster 12-1
22. Magnolia West 14-3
23. McKinney North 15-2
24. Montgomery 12-5
25. Wichita Falls Rider 15-4
Class 6A
1. Klein 17-0
2. San Antonio O’Connor 16-0
3. Austin Lake Travis 12-0
4. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0
5. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 11-1
6. Weatherford 15-2
7. Pearland Dawson 17-1
8. Fort Worth Boswell 14-1
9. Wolfforth Frenship 12-1
10. Plano West 13-2
11. Austin 14-3
12. Flower Mound 13-1
13. Garland Sachse 13-1
14. Laredo United 10-0
15. Mansfield 12-1
16. Richmond George Ranch 16-2
17. The Woodlands 15-3
18. Brownsville Rivera 7-0
19. Arlington Martin 16-2
20. Smithson Valley 13-2
21. Richardson 11-2
22. San Antonio Reagan 13-2
23. Humble Kingwood 13-2
24. Conroe Oak Ridge 15-2
25. Austin Vandegrift 12-3