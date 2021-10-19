WHITEHOUSE — Lufkin won its first district title in program history with a five-set victory (25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 16-14) over Whitehouse on Tuesday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
With Lufkin — the No. 7-ranked team in Class 5A — up 2-0, Whitehouse began its comeback.
After Lufkin scored the first point of the third set with a kill by Natalie Cox, Whitehouse went on a 6-0 run behind the serving of Maddie Herrington. The Ladycats eventually extended their lead to 20-7.
The Lady Panthers used a 7-1 run to inch closer, but Megan Cooley ultimately gave Whitehouse the set win with a kill.
Lufkin had swept its previous 10 matches and all of its district matches.
Whitehouse didn’t plan on stopping at just avoiding the sweep, though. Down 6-5 in the fourth set, the Ladycats used a 7-0 run behind the serving of Macy Cabell to take a 12-6 advantage. With the score at 23-21, Whitehouse got a kill from Herrington and then Kashaylan Hinton and Alexia Maynes teams up for the block to give the Ladycats the 25-22 win.
In the fifth set, Lufkin opened with a kill from Kelby Coutee on an assist by Libby Flores. Whitehouse answered with three straight points. Maynes had a block and kill in that stretch.
The teams went back and forth, but Lufkin eventually went up 7-6, and points were traded until consecutive kills from Megan Cooley on assists by Ashley Rhame gave the Ladycats a 13-12 lead.
Lufkin’s Courtnee Morgan and Whitehouse’s Hinton traded kills to set up match point for Whitehouse. Two unforced errors allowd Lufkin to serve for the match point, and Morgan put away the kill to give Lufkin the victory.
Before the match, Whitehouse honored its seven seniors — Avery Taylor, Paige Cooley, Herrington, Maynes, Cabell, Kelsee Dennis and Hinton.
Whitehouse led 6-5 in the opening set before Lufkin went on a 6-0 run. Whitehouse answered with a 4-0 run to tie the score. Herrington had two kills and a block in that run.
Lufkin was up 22-17 before Whitehouse scored three straight points. Lufkin answered with three straight points, including a set-clinching kill from Cox.
Whitehouse jumped ahead 5-2 in the second set.
Down 16-13, Lufkin went on an 8-1 run to lead 21-17.
With the score at 21-19, Lufkin got a kill from Cox and three more kills by Coutee to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Whitehouse finished with 51 kills, 10 blocks, 45 assists, 124 digs and six aces.
Whitehouse (17-18, 5-3) will end the regular season with matches against Huntsville and Tyler. Lufkin (35-4, 8-0) has matches against Tyler and Nacogdoches.
