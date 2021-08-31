The Tyler Lady Lions appeared to have momentum from their weekend performance in the Athens Tournament as they dominated the first set of Tuesday’s non-district volleyball match.
But Tyler could not sustain its play as Longview rallied for a 3-1 win at the THS Gymnasium.
The Lady Lobos scored a 13-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 victory.
It was a typical Tyler-Longview matchup as the two schools have a longtime rivalry.
The Lady Lions (5-14) finished in third place of the Silver Bracket of the Athens Tournament on Saturday. Tyler is scheduled to return to action this weekend in the Whitehouse Tournament. On Friday, the Lady Lions are slated to play Troup (10 a.m.), North Lamar (noon) and Duncanville (3 p.m.). Bracket play is scheduled for Saturday.
The Lady Lobos are also scheduled to play in the Whitehouse Tournament with their matches on Thursday. Longview is also set to play at Lufkin on Friday.
In the first set, Tyler bolted out to a 6-2 lead on the serving of LaTajia Hambrick, along with the kills and blocks from Takaisha Hunter. After Longview pulled within 10-7, Tyler scored six-straight points behind the serving of Dy’Niste Lacy, along with a dink and a kill by Maniya Simpson.
The Lady Lions continued the surge with the serving of Makayla Taylor and Kristen Williams, along with the net play of Hunter for a 25-13 win.
Just as Tyler controlled the first set, it was all Longview in the second, a 25-14 win.
After the home squad was up 1-0 on the serve of Maliyah Jones and a kill by Williams, Anna Skinner came through with two aces and led the Lady Lobos to a 7-1 lead. Brianna Converse also had a kill in the run.
Tyler came back with three straight points, including aces by Lacy, but Longview kept pulling away.
Jakayla Morrow was dinking and spiking the Lady Lobos to the win. THS pulled within 17-13 after a block from Simpson, but Longview scored eight of the next nine points, including a block and a kill from Morrow, three aces from Skinner and a dink from Brayleigh Mitchell.
The key third set was the most competitive as the teams battled back and forth. The squads were tied at 14-14, 15-15, 17-17 and 18-18 before Longview stayed in front. Antranasia Bethea helped Tyler stay close, but two three kills and a block by Morrow gave the Lady Lobos a 22-20 lead. A kill from Williams got Tyler within 22-21, a net serve, along with consecutive aces from Amirah Alexander closed out the set, 25-21.
In the fourth set, Tyler ran to a 4-1 lead thanks in part to the serving of Lacy. Then the set was tied at 7-7 on a dink by Hunter.
The Longview went on a cruise control with the serving of Jayden Jones and the kills by Converse as the Lady Lobos were on top 14-7.Then it was 21-10 and the visitors from the East ended it was an ace from Kennedy Jeffery.
Leaders for Tyler were Williams (8 serves, 1 ace, 4 kills, 16 receptions, 23 digs), Hunter (8 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Lacy (19 serves, 5 aces, 5 kills, 10 digs), Jones (8 serves, 2 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs) and Simpson (12 serves, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs).
Longview won the JV (25-12, 25-17) and freshmen (25-21, 25-6) matches.
