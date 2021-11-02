MARSHALL — The Lindale Lady Eagles upset District 15-4A champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 3-2, on Tuesday in a Class 4A bi-district match.
The Lady Eagles, the No. 4 seed from District 16-4A, scored a 17-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory.
Libero Alondra Romero, was lights out defensively for Lindale with 20 digs, while adding an assist, a kill and an ace.
Other contributors for the Lady Eagles were: Preslie Walters (14 digs, 23 service points), Brenley Philen (13 kills, 9 blocks, 6 digs, 21 service points), Ellie Watkins (6 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks), Brooke Tweedell (6 kills, 2 digs), Maddox Lay (6 kills, 2 digs), Reagan Cates (4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Kayli Vickery (2 kills), setter Tatum Woodard (23 assists, 8 digs) and setter Anna Ivy (13 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace)
The Lady Eagles will play Sunnyvale in the area round.
Harmony 3, Paul Pewitt 0
ORE CITY — The Harmony Lady Eagles defeated Omaha Paul Pewitt 3-0 on Tuesday in a Class 3A bi-district volleyball match.
Harmony won 25-23, 25-13, 25-22.
Leading Lady Eagles were: Jenci Seahorn (16 kills, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 2 assists), Rendi Seahorn (10 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Lanie Trimble (15 assists, 10 digs), Lillie Jones (13 digs, 3 kills), Gabby Hector (13 digs, 7 assists), Addie Young (6 digs, 2 aces) and Danielle Ison (4 digs
Harmony advances to meet Sabine in the area round.
Carthage 3, Waco La Vega
ATHENS — The No. 3 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a sweep, rolling past Waco La Vega 25-9, 25-11, 25-7.
Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis had nine kills apiece, with Kruebbe adding nine digs, Lewis seven digs, Mara Hodges six kills and nine digs and Talynn Williams 20 service points and 11 digs.
Sadie Smith set it all up with 30 assists.
Carthage advances to meet La Grange in area.
Sabine 3, Troup 2
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cale Brown dominated at the net with 12 kills and 11 blocks, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs by rallying for a 20-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-15, 5-11 win over the Troup Lady Tigers in a Class 3A bi-district game.
Brown added three digs for Sabine. Maddie Furrh chipped in with 10 kills and 23 digs, Ally Gresham 21 digs, Kathryn Dalby five kills and four blocks, Ella Roberts two kills, four digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress three aces, five kills, four blocks and 10 digs, Kaleigh Carney six digs, Caitlyn Stewart 11 assists and three digs and Riley Lux 15 assists and six digs.
Tatum 3, Hughes Springs 0
LONGVIEW — At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Abby Sorenson handed out 37 assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez came up with 22 digs to lead Tatum past Hughes Springs, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14, in a Class 3A bi-district playoff match.
Kaylei Stroud had seven digs, Karly Stroud six, Makensi Greenwood three, Kerrigan Biggs four, Macy Brown eight and Sorenson five. Kaylei Stroud and Brown had three aces apiece. Brown led with 11 kills. Kaylei Stroud added 10, Biggs seven, Janiya Kindle six and Myra Andrade and Aundrea Bradley two apiece.
Atlanta 3, Mineola 1
HALLSVILLE — The Atlanta Lady Rabbits rallied from a set down to earn an 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Mineola in Class 3A bi-district playoff action.
Destinee Wells had eight points, 19 digs, three aces and seven kills for the Lady Rabbits. Kaylon Partain finished with six points, 42 digs, three aces and four kills, Amaya Williams nine kills, three blocks and four digs, Alley Jefferson six points and 16 digs, AnneMarie Hanner four points, four digs and 22 assists, Rylie Pattillo 13 points, 13 digs, four aces and 23 assists, cara Taylor 10 points and four digs, Sabriiyah Young four digs, six kills and four blocks, Kym Sheppard four digs, 17 kills and four blocks, Kinlee Hamilton three digs and two kills and JaNeisah Fields three kills and two blocks.
Beckville 3, Big Sandy 0
LONGVIEW — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats useda combined 25 kills from Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris along with 29 assists from Sophie Elliott to open the playoffs with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-5 Class 2A sweep over Big Sandy.
Morris had 15 kills, six digs and three aces, Rivers 10 kills, five digs and two blocks and Elliott four digs. M.J. Liles chipped in with four kills, Aubrey Klingler a kill and a dig, Karissa McDowell and Amber Harris seven digs apiece and Harris two kills.
Union Grove 3, Timpson 2
HENDERSON — Avery brooks came up big at the net with 15 kills, adding 17 digs and four aces for Union Grove as the Lady Lions opened the playoffs by rallying for a 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 win over Timpson in a Class 2A match.
Sydney Chamberlain added 19 digs for Union Grove. Samantha Coleman finished with eight kills and 14 digs, Brady Colby 38 assists and three aces, Gracie Winn three blocks, eight digs and four kills, Analiece Jones 10 kills, five digs and three blocks and Alison Yohn five kills.