WHITEHOUSE — Two of the top volleyball teams in East Texas were on the court while two of the rowdiest student sections in the area were in the stands Friday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
In front of a raucous crowd, Tyler Legacy remained undefeated with a sweep of Whitehouse (25-22, 25-16, 25-23).
“I’m excited,” Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “Every close game we’ve had this year, we’ve found a way to pull it out. Are there things we’ve got to get better at, things we need to clean up? Yes. But I’m proud of the way that we can respond and come back and won those matches.”
Both student sections — Legacy’s Red Mob and Whitehouse’s Jungle — were vocal before the match even started and continued throughout.
“I am proud of the girls being able to do it in a hostile situation,” Winegeart said. “It was a great atmosphere tonight but on somebody’s else’s home court. It was just so fantastic to have all of these kids here cheering us on, really being enthusiastic. I can’t say enough about their support.”
The Lady Raiders on the court fed off the energy of their peers throughout the match.
“It was really fun,” Lady Raider Catherine Wise said. “It felt good to have all of the support. It just reminds you that you’re playing for something, that you’re playing for your school. You represent your school, and it feels really good to represent your school in that way.”
Legacy is now 11-0 on the season.
“I think you just have to keep reminding the kids that this is what we have to get done and this is where we can get better,” Winegeart said. “We won this match tonight, but there’s still plenty of stuff we need to work on.”
Whitehouse led 13-8 early in the first set. The Lady Raiders responded with a 5-0 run before falling behind 18-16. Anna Gates served Legacy to a 21-18 lead before Ashley Rhame, Megan Cooley and Kassidy Meyer helped tie things back up.
After Kayda Kinch’s kill gave Legacy a 23-21 lead, Cooley and Meyer teamed up for another block to make the score 23-22. Mallory Thedford had a kill on an assist from Wise, and Avery Armstrong set up Ionna Jones to give the Lady Raiders the 25-22 win.
With Kinch serving, Legacy opened the second set with 16 consecutive points.
Down 21-4, the Ladycats went on a 9-0 run to cut the score to 21-13 before the Lady Raiders pulled out the 25-16 decision.
Legacy led 17-14 in the third set before Whitehouse used a 7-1 spurt to lead 21-18 after a kill by Cooley. Whitehouse led 23-20.
Kinch had a kill. Armstrong followed with an ace, and Jones had a kill to tie the score. Two more Armstrong serves helped the Lady Raiders grab the 25-23 victory.
“It felt really good because we played as a team tonight,” Wise said. “Even in tough situations, we found a way to get out of it.”
Legacy will host Hallsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Whitehouse will play at White Oak on Tuesday.