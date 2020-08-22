Hawkins wins two
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept two volleyball matches on Saturday.
Hawkins won both matches 3-0 over West Rusk (25-19, 25-8, 25-7) and New Diana (25-8, 25-11, 25-18).
In the victory over West Rusk, Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus both put up 13 assists for the Lady Hawks. Warren also had four kills and Dacus put down three. Other leaders for Hawkins were Logan Jaco (9 kills), Makena Warren (8 digs, 5 kills, 1 block), Tenley Conde (4 kills, 6 digs), Josie Howard (8 digs) and Morgan Jaco (2 blocks).
Against New Diana, Dacus and Jordyn Warren combined for 32 assists, 20 and 12, respectively. Logan Jaco finished with 12 kills, five digs and a block with Morgan Jaco adding six kills. Conde (6 kills, 4 digs), Makena Warren (5 kills, 7 digs, 1 block) and Carmen Turner (5 digs) contributed in the win.
Hawkins travels to Tatum on Tuesday for matches against the host Lady Eagles and Timpson. First serve is at 4:30 p.m.
Henderson wins 2
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions scored wins over Waskom and Gladewater on Saturday in volleyball matches.
Henderson downed Waskom 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 13-25, 25-19) in the first match.
Leaders for the Lady Lions against Waskom were: Taylor Helton (12 kills, 2 blocks); Analena Tavo (10 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks); Cora Jimerson (15 assists, 9 digs); and MicahAnne Castles (19 digs, 4 aces).
In the second match, Henderson won over Gladewater 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-12).
Henderson leaders were: Helton (7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces); and Jimerson (12 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs).
Henderson (6-3) is scheduled for Tuesday when the Lady Lions play host to Troup and Elysian Fields with matches at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Mineola tops Cross Roads, Daingerfield
MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady Jackets swept Cross Roads and Daingerfield on Saturday in volleyball action.
In the first match, Mineola downed Cross Roads, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.
Lady Jacket leaders were: Brittany Pickle (12 kills, 4 aces); Tahjae Black (10 kills); Alyssa Lankford (13 assists, 2 aces) and Mylee Fischer (8 blocks, 5 digs).
In the second match, the Lady Jackets defeated Daingerfield, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19.
Leading Mineola were: Brittany Pickle (13 kills, 8 aces, 3 blocks, 10 digs); Mylee Fischer (7 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces); Valerie Garcia (5 kills, 3 blocks) and Alyssa Lankford (15 assists, 3 aces).
Mineola improves to 3-0.
Bullard stays unbeaten
KAUFMAN — The Bullard Lady Panthers improved to 6-0 on the volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Kaufman on Saturday.
Bullard won 25-22, 25-21, 25-14.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (28 assists, 10 digs); Keili Richmond (8 kills, 12 digs); Olivia Anderson (9 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces); Emily Bochow (9 kills, 7 blocks, 3 aces); Claire Cannon (11 digs) and Korleigh duBose (11 digs).
Bullard travels to Van on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest.
Kaufman won the JV match 2-0 (25-19, 25-18), while the Bullard freshmen won 2-0 (25-23, 25-16).