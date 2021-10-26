HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks topped off an unbeaten district season on Senior Night on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks (35-4), ranked No. 11 in the state, defeated Union Hill 3-0 for a 12-0 District 19-2A mark.
Hawkins won 25-13, 25-10, 25-13.
Leading the way for the Lady Hawks were: Makena Warren (9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Lynli Dacus (7 kills), Tenley Conde (6 kills), Trinity Hawkins (5 kills, 9 assists), Jordyn Warren (19 assists, 3 aces) and Laney Wilson (3 aces).
The Lady Hawk JV scored a 2-0 (25-13, 25-11) win over Union Hill to complete their district season unbeaten and clinching the league championship.
Harmony 3, Quitman 0
QUITMAN — The No. 12 Harmony Lady Eagles clinched the District 13-3A championship with a 3-0 victory over Quitman.
Harmony (29-2, 9-1) won 25-11, 25-19, 25-23. Lillie Jones closed out the match with an ace.
Leading the Lady Eagles were: Jenci Seahorn (11 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 6 dgs, 5 kills), Rendi Seahorn (5 digs, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces), Gabby Hector (8 assists, 4 digs), Jones (5 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace), Grace Kalenak (4 digs, 2 kills) and Addie Young (3 digs).
Pacing the Lady Bulldogs were: Ava Burroughs (12 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 1 block), Carley Spears (1 kill, 21 Assists, 2 aces) and Brooklyn Marcee (4 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace).
Quitman finished third in district and will meet Redwater in bi-district.
Bullard 3, Spring Hill 0
LONGVIEW — The Bullard Lady Panthers clinched the District 16-4A volleyball championship with a 3-0 victory over Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Bullard (25-9, 11-1) won 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.
Leading Bullard were: Emily Bochow (14 kills, 2 blocks), Olivia Anderson (8 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs), Taylor Clark (29 assists, 6 digs) and Callie Bailey (22 digs).
Spring Hill won the JV match 2-0 (25-14, 26-24) with Bullard taking the freshman match 2-1 (25-22, 10-25, 25-22).
Bullard will play Gilmer in bi-district. Spring Hill finishes second in the district.
Tyler Legacy 3, North Mesquite 0
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 3-0 win over North Mesquite on Senior Night at Legacy Gymnasium.
The Tyler squad won the District 10-6A match 25-10, 25-6, 25-9.
Lady Raiders leading the way were Thaliya Mumphrey (9 kills, 1 dig), Kayda Kinch (9 kills, 3 digs), Ahava Young (6 kills), Mallory Thedford (3 kills), Ionna Jones (3 kills, 2 digs), Faith Marcoux (2 kills, 1 dig), Shelby Huntsberger (2 kills, 1 dig), Avery Armstrong (2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs), Catherine Wise (1 kill, 29 assists, 1 dig), Anna Gates (2 assists, 10 digs) and Kelly Casel (2 digs)
Whitehouse 3, Tyler 1
In a District 16-5A finale, the Whitehouse LadyCats defeated the Tyler Lady Lions 3-1 at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler won the first set 28-26 before Whitehouse rallied for the final three sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.
Leading the way for Tyler were: Maliyah Jones (18 serves, 2 kills, 1 block, 26 assists, 9 digs), Maniyah Simpson (3 serves, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Makayla Taylor (7 serves, 2 aces, 2 kills, 17 digs), Tajia Hambrick (6 serves, 3 kills, 5 digs), Amaya Moon (12 serves, 1 ace, 11 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs), Kristen Williams (8 serves, 2 kills, 31 receptions, 38 digs), Antranasia Bethea (3 serves, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) and Iyonna Rollins (1 serve, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig).
The Whitehouse varsity finished with seven aces, 50 kills, two blocks, 47 assists and 131 digs.
Whitehouse won the JV match 2-0 (25-7, 25-16) with Whitehouse 9A topping Tyler Blue (25-7, 25-11) and Whitehouse 9B winning over Tyler White falling (25-12, 25-17).
The Lady Lions finished fourth in district are scheduled to play District 15-5A champion Texas High.
Whitehouse tied Huntsville for second with a 7-3 record. The two clubs will meet to decide who is the second and third seeds.
Brook Hill 3, Brighter Horizons 0
GARLAND — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 victory over Garland Brighter Horizons on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 match.
The Lady Guard won 25-4, 25-3, 25-4.
Leading the way for Brook Hill were Belle Reed (26 kills, 1 ace, 1 block), Ella Hardee (3 kills, 10 aces), Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 1 block), Sarah Sims (2 kills), Mollee McCurley (1 kill, 9 aces, 35 assists), Bethany Durrett (1 ace) and Caley Fitzgerald (2 aces).
Brook Hill JV also won 3-0.
Brook Hill will hold Senior Night on Thursday as the Lady Guard hosts Dallas Cristo Rey. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Brownsboro 3, Mabank 1
BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 24-7 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 win over Mabank.
Rilee Rinehart had 38 assists, 13 service points and two kills for the Bearettes. Khyra Garrett added six kills, Lindsey Bersano 14 points and 11 digs, Riley Cawthon six digs, Tori Hooker three points and six digs, Emily Eaton 10 digs and two points, Allie Cooper 11 points, 19 kills and nine digs, Madison Hernandez 13 digs and Khayla Garrett 10 kills, 16 digs and five points.
Brownsboro, Van and Canton all tied for the district title.
Gladewater 3, Ore City 0
ORE CITY — The Gladewater Lady Bears downed the Ore City Lady Rebels 3-0 on Tuesday in a District 15-3A match.
Gladewater won 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Leading the Lady Bears were: Kiyah Bell (7 kills, 13 assist, 2 blocks), Kiyona Parker (3 kills, 7 assist), Zakeighlyn Williams (4 kills, 5 blocks), Hadassah Balcorta (3 digs) and Alexis Boyd (6 kills, 4 blocks).
Overton 3, Leverett's Chapel 0
LAIRD HILL — The Overton Lady Mustangs closed out their regular season with a 3-0 win over Leverett's Chapel Hill in a District 19-2A contest.
Overton (27-11, 10-2) won 25-20, 25-9, 25-15.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (14 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces), Kaley McMillian (4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 23 assists, 1 ace), Alex Brown (2 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces) and Kayla Nobles (9 kills, 1 dig).
Overton will host Longview Christian School at 5 p.m. Friday in a warm-up game.
The Lady Mustangs will meet Shelbyville in a bi-district playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1. The match is scheduled for Nacogdoches Central Heights High School, beginning at 6 p.m.