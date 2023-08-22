Hallsville used big runs in every set on Tuesday night to pick up a sweep over Tyler Legacy (25-16, 25-11, 25-13).
In the opening set, Hallsvile held a slim 13-11 lead, but a 7-2 run for the Ladycats pushed the score to 20-13. Then with the score at 22-16, Hallsville got a block from freshman Kaycin Farrell a kill from Teagan Hill on an assist by Lauren Pyle, and Pyle and Hill teamed up for a block to close out the match.
In the second set, the score was tied at 6-6 when Hallsville reeled off nine straight points behind the serving of Andi Davis as part of a 16-2 spurt.
With the score at 24-11, Presley Johnson delivered the kill to give Hallsville a 2-0 lead in the match.
The score was tied at 5-5 in the third set when Hallsville used a 16-5 stretch to pull away one again.
With the score at 24-13 following a kill by Legacy’s Airelle Rollins, Pyle came back with a kill of her own to complete the sweep.
Taylor Woods had seven kills for Legacy, and Rollins had four kills. Lexie Correa had nine assists and six digs, and Abby Trahan had six assists and five digs. Kate Moore added 10 digs.
Hill had 17 kills. Johnson added eight kills. Farrell had six kills and six blocks, and Leah Conley had six kills. Pyle dished out 36 assists.
Legacy (11-10) will face Longview in the Forney Tournament on Friday. Hallsville will compete in the White Oak Tournament beginning Thursday.