Down two sets to none, Hallsville rallied to hand Tyler Legacy its first loss of the volleyball season on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Legacy opened with wins of 25-16 and 26-24. Hallsville came back with wins of 25-23 and 27-25 to force a fifth set. It was all Ladycats in the fifth set as they won 15-6 to win the match.
Legacy fell to 11-1 with the setback.
Both teams were without key players. Legacy played without Kayda Kinch, while Hallsville was without a right back and a setter, head coach Tara Wait said.
“We had some people missing, so we definitely had to move our rotation around,” Wait said. Our defensive specialist, one of our captains, Emma Rogers, had to step in at right back and did a great job. We kind of got rattled the first and second games. In the third game, we knew we had to play. We started off in slumps in those first two games and started off on fire in Games 3, 4 and 5. We started playing like we should.”
Legacy jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening set behind the serving of Shelby Huntsberger. Hallsville answered with four straight points. Leading 11-8, the Lady Raiders went on an 8-1 run on the way to a 25-16 victory that was ended with a Mallory Thedford kill on an assist by Catherine Wise.
Hallsville led 15-14 in the second set before Legacy scored five straight points. With the score at 22-21, Huntsberger had a kill, and Taliyah Mumphrey had a block to make the score 24-21. Hallsville responded with kills from Ayden McDermott, Mallory Pyle and Brooke Grissom to tie the score at 24.
Mumphrey and Thedford came back with kills for the Lady Raiders to make the match score 2-0.
Hallsville led 21-15 late in the third set. Legacy went on a 5-0 run to cut the score to 21-20. With the score tied at 23 after a kill by Legacy’s Thedford, Hallsville scored two straight as a combined block from Cate Thomas and Olivia Simmons gave the Ladycats the 25-23 verdict.
Hallsville led 21-17 late in the fourth set after a kill and block by Thomas. Legacy responded with four straight points to tie the score. Ahava Young had a block and a kill in the run for the Lady Raiders. After a Thomas kill for Hallsville, Young had another block, and Wise assisted a Mumphrey kill to give Legacy a 23-22 lead. Hallsville came back with kills from McDermott and Pyle.
With the score tied at 24, Mumphrey and Wise teamed up for a block to give Legacy a 25-24 lead. Hallsville answered with three straight points, capped by a kill from Pyle to extend the match.
Hallsville jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the fifth set and extended it to 10-4 and 14-5. The Ladycats closed the match with a kill by McDermott.
McDermott led Hallsville with 14 kills. Simmons had 10 kills and nine blocks, and Thomas also had nine blocks.
Legacy and Hallsville will both compete in the White Oak Tournament beginning Thursday.