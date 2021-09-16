GARLAND — The Grace Community Lady Cougars swept Garland Horizons Academy 3-0 on Thursday in a TAPPS volleyball game.
The Lady Cougars won 25-10, 25-11, 25-5.
Leading Grace were: Avery Nutt (13 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Ashley Taylor (6 kills), Reece Porter (6 kills), Keely Bozeman (5 kills), Ella Wupperman (20 assists), Maggie Luce (14 assists, 8 aces, 3 digs), Macy Smith (13 digs), MaryClaire Woodard (8 digs, 3 aces) and Riley Rayzor (6 digs).
Grace returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Dallas Cristo Rey. The JV is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.