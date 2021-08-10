Grace 3, Pine Tree 1
LONGVIEW — The Grace Community Lady Cougars opened their season with a 3-1 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Grace won 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22.
Grace Coach Leo Scott said Avery Nutt had a complete night with 11 kills, six digs, two blocks and three aces.
Other leaders were Keely Bozeman (6 kills, 3 digs), Reece Porter (5 kills, 4 digs), Lauren Etheridge (3 kills, 2 digs) and Seyi Olusola (2 kills, 8 digs). Also, Macy Smith added 20 digs and three aces, while Riley Rayzor had 11 digs and aces.
Kilgore 3, Tyler 1
KILGORE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Tuesday in a volleyball opener.
Kilgore won 25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Kilgore won the JV (25-19, 25-11) and freshmen (25-10, 25-23) matches.
Whitehouse splits matches
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse defeated Gilmer and fell to Hallsville on Tuesday in volleyball matches at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The LadyCats won over Gilmer 3-1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21), while Hallsville won over Whitehouse 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-21). Hallsville downed Gilmer 3-2 (30-28, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7).
Against Hallsville, Whitehouse's Megan Cooley led in kills with six, while teammate Madyson Nunez had three blocks.
In JV play, Whitehouse won two — 2-1 over Gilmer (21-25, 25-21, 25-21) and 2-1 over Hallsville (25-20, 25-16, 25-11). Gilmer won Hallsville 2-0 (25-22, 25-22).
In the freshmen matches, Whitehouse 9A beat Hallsville 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-14) and Whitehouse 9B lost to Gilmer 2-0 (25-23, 25-14). Gilmer downed Hallsville 2-0 (25-14, 25-23).
The Whitehouse varsity will be playing in the Duncanville Tournament of Champions this weekend. On Tuesday, Whitehouse will visit Lindale to play the Lady Eagles and Corsicana.