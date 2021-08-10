Whitehouse volleyball

Whitehouse volleyball team members Megan Cooley, Gabie Patterson, Avery Taylor, paige Cooley, Mariah Goode, Ashley Rhame, Maddie Herrington, Alexia Maynes, Macy Cabell, Kelsee Dennis, Kassidy Meyer, Gianna Bonilla, Shayla Hinton and Madyson Nunez.

 Courtesy

Grace 3, Pine Tree 1

LONGVIEW — The Grace Community Lady Cougars opened their season with a 3-1 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.

Grace won 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22.

Grace Coach Leo Scott said Avery Nutt had a complete night with 11 kills, six digs, two blocks and three aces.

Other leaders were Keely Bozeman (6 kills, 3 digs), Reece Porter (5 kills, 4 digs), Lauren Etheridge (3 kills, 2 digs) and Seyi Olusola (2 kills, 8 digs). Also, Macy Smith added 20 digs and three aces, while Riley Rayzor had 11 digs and aces.

Kilgore 3, Tyler 1

KILGORE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Tuesday in a volleyball opener.

Kilgore won 25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23.

Kilgore won the JV (25-19, 25-11) and freshmen (25-10, 25-23) matches.

Whitehouse splits matches

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse defeated Gilmer and fell to Hallsville on Tuesday in volleyball matches at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.

The LadyCats won over Gilmer 3-1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21), while Hallsville won over Whitehouse 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-21). Hallsville downed Gilmer 3-2 (30-28, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7).

Against Hallsville, Whitehouse's Megan Cooley led in kills with six, while teammate Madyson Nunez had three blocks.

In JV play, Whitehouse won two — 2-1 over Gilmer (21-25, 25-21, 25-21) and 2-1 over Hallsville (25-20, 25-16, 25-11). Gilmer won Hallsville 2-0 (25-22, 25-22).

In the freshmen matches, Whitehouse 9A beat Hallsville 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-14) and Whitehouse 9B lost to Gilmer 2-0 (25-23, 25-14). Gilmer downed Hallsville 2-0 (25-14, 25-23).

The Whitehouse varsity will be playing in the Duncanville Tournament of Champions this weekend. On Tuesday, Whitehouse will visit Lindale to play the Lady Eagles and Corsicana.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags