Grace Community found itself in a familiar position on Tuesday night in its volleyball match with crosstown rival All Saints.
All Saints jumped ahead in each of the first two sets.
However, Grace Community, which hadn’t defeated All Saints in six years, battled back to win both of those sets.
In the third set, it was all Lady Cougars as they ended the streak with a sweep of the Lady Trojans (26-24, 25-23, 25-13).
“The girls played with a lot of heart,” Grace head coach Leo Scott said. “We haven’t beat them in six years, so this was a great one to get.”
Facing a taller team with some powerful swingers, Grace relied on its defense and speed to gain an advantage.
All Saints’ trio of Shelby Phillips, Laura Bryan and Grace Pawelkowski had their fair share of kills. But the Grace defense also countered a lot of the attacks with some diving saves, including some at crucial points in the contest.
“The amazing thing is sometimes I have to cut practice early because we play too hard on defense,” Scott said. “One thing we have talked about is playing hard on defense and then on offense, making sure we are playing with control and hitting the ball with precision.”
All Saints led 20-16 late in Game 1. Grace battled back with a 5-0 run behind the serving of Riley Rayzor.
With the score tied at 24, Grace scored the go-ahead point and then Avery Nutt and Kate Nickel teamed up on a block to take the 26-24 verdict.
All Saints led 14-10 in the second set, but Grace once again battled back, this time with a 7-1 spurt. With the set tied at 23, Grace’s defense turned into offense. Phillips took a big swing and delivered the ball straight toward the floor on the Grace side.
Macy Smith dove and got the dig to save the ball from touching the court. The ball then sailed over the net and onto the floor on the All Saints side but the Grace point. Rayzor then served an ace to give the Lady Cougars the 25-23 win.
An 8-0 run early in the third set put Grace up 10-5, and the Lady Cougars never looked back.
The 23rd point was once again the result of tenacious defense as Anna Olson and Gabrielle Manziel teamed up for a diving save near the out of bounds line.
Phillips finished with seven kills for All Saints, and Bryan had five kills. Maggie Maxey had 15 assists.
Stats were unavailable for Grace, but Smith, Maddie Rutherford, Rayzor, Ella Wupperman, Olson, Manziel, Nickel, Nutt, Kenzie Morale and Campbell Clark were among the standouts for the Lady Cougars.
Grace (1-1) will open district play against Garland Brighter Horizons Academy on Thursday. All Saints (0-1) will play Brook Hill on Friday in Bullard.