Former Brook Hill head volleyball coach Sonorah Duty was introduced as a new assistant volleyball coach at Tyler Legacy High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart introduced Duty, also known as “Coach D” to the team before workouts began on Wednesday.
“I’m really excited to have somebody with the level of experience that Coach Duty has,” Winegeart said. “Having somebody with head coaching experience that can hold me accountable and can help me do my job as well as help me provide instruction to these kids is great.
“She’s a great person, and I think she will be a great role model for these kids. I’m really excited about having her on our staff.”
In Duty’s two years at Brook Hill, the Guard went 39-9-2, advancing to the TAPPS state tournament in 2019 and to regionals in 2020.
“I loved being at Brook Hill,” Duty said. “I loved the school, the kids, the administration and the people there. We had a really successful couple of years with really talented girls, and I am so fortunate to have been a part of that.”
Duty is returning to her alma mater as a 2011 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, where she played volleyball and softball. Duty then played volleyball at UT Tyler.
Before going to Brook Hill, Duty was the director of the Waterview Wolves volleyball club in Rowlett.
“I’m coming back home,” Duty said. “It’s definitely kind of a culmination being back here at Legacy, but I’m going to have to get used to saying Legacy.
“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to getting to know these girls. Getting to know a new group of girls is always a challenge but a good challenge. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do and developing their talent and helping Coach Winegeart grow this awesome program. He’s building a really successful program here. And I’m expecting it to do things they’ve never done before, and I think it’s really exciting to be a part of that.”
Legacy went 13-6 this past season and advanced to the playoffs.