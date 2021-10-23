LINDALE — The Bullard Lady Panthers scored a 3-1 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Bullard won 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
The victory moves the Lady Panthers to 24-9 overall and 10-1 in district.
Standouts for Bullard were: Emily Bochow (18 kills, 3 blocks), Campbell Clark (11 kills), Olivia Anderson (7 kills, 14 digs), Emma Seaton (6 kills, 3 blocks), Callie Bailey (25 digs, 3 aces), Libby Lubscombe (11 digs) and Taylor Clark (44 assists, 6 digs).
Bullard won the JV match (18-25, 25-18, 25-22), while Lindale claimed the freshmen match (25-18, 25-22).
Bullard is scheduled to travel to Longview on Tuesday to meet Spring Hill for a 6:30 p.m. match for the district title. Lindale is scheduled to play at Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Spring Hill 3, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Mia Traylor handed out 33 assists, Carolann Bowles led with 13 kills and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers set up a showdown for the District 16-4A title on Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 sweep over Chapel Hill.
The Lady Panthers (22-16, 9-2) play host to Bullard on Tuesday with a chance to claim a share of the league title with a win or an outright championship depending on Bullard's outcome Friday against Lindale.
Traylor had four digs and two kills, and Bowles chipped in with two aces. Carli Manasse finished with 11 digs and six kills, Victoria Bradshaw one kill, Abby Caron nine kills, Eden Gossett four digs, Molly Seale six kills and two digs, Erin Gregson seven aces and five digs, Janie Bradshaw five assists, five aces and 12 digs, Caylee Mayfield two aces, Natalie Fisher three kills, Caylee Lewis one kill and Tyhia Mack two assists.
Lady Lions meet Whitehouse
The Tyler Lady Lions have clinched a playoff berth and will host Whitehouse on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match, the regular season finale for both teams.
The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at THS Gymnasium.
Tyler is coming off a 3-0 loss state-ranked Lufkin on Friday. The Lady Panthers (36-4, 9-0) won 25-3, 25-13, 25-11.
The Lady Lions are 10-28 overall and 4-5 in district. They will play either Texas High or Marshall in bi-district.
Whitehouse 3, Huntsville 1
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats moved into a tie for second place in District 16-5A with a 3-1 win over Huntsville on Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The LadyCats rallied for a 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 victory to move to 18-18 overall and 6-3 in league play. The Lady Hornets are 15-26 and 6-3.
The Whitehouse varsity finished the night with a total of seven aces, 36 kills, five blocks, 31 assists and 89 digs.
The LadyCats won the JV (25-7, 25-18) and freshmen (25-14, 25-16) matches.
Brook Hill 3, Grace Community 1
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-1 win over rival Tyler Grace Community on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 match.
The Lady Guard won 25-15, 25-11, 24-26, 25-10.
Belle Reed had a career high of 31 kills, along with an ace and 20 digs.
Other standouts for Brook Hill were: Ella Hardee (11 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 15 digs),
Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 5 digs),
Sarah Sims (3 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs), and Mollee McCurley (3 kills, 1 block, 9 kills, 40 assists).
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Garland Brighter Horizons on Tuesday.
Mineola clinches playoff spot
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mineola Lady Jackets clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Saturday in a District 13-3A match.
Mineola won 25-23, 25-13, 25-16.
Leading the Lady Jackets were: Kenleigh Aguirre (16 digs, 2 aces), Olivia Hughes (12 digs, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 3 kills), Mylee Fischer (9 digs, 8 assists, 5 blocks, 6 kills, 2 aces) and Jocelyn Whitehead (7 kills, 6 digs).
Canton 3, Brownsboro 0
BROWNSBORO — The Canton Eaglettes defeated the Brownsboro Bearettes 3-0 on Friday in a District 14-4A volleyball match.
Canton won 25-15, 25-22, 25-15.
Brownsboro goes to 23-7 overall and 7-2 in district. The Bearettes travel to Mabank on Tuesday. JV and freshmen begin at 5 p.m.
Leaders for Brownsboro were: Allie Cooper (20 kills, 7 digs, 2 points), Rilee Rinehart (32 assists, 6 points, 3 digs), Khayla Garrett (10 kills, 6 points, 3 kills), Khyra Garrett (7 points, 4 kills, 1 dig), Tori Hooker (2 points, 4 kills, 2 digs), Lindsey Bersano (15 digs), Riley Rinehart; (12 digs), Madison Hernandez (12 digs) and Emily Eaton (12 digs).
Longview 3, Pine Tree 1
LONGVIEW — The Longview Lady Lobos earned a 3-1 District 15-5A win over crosstown rival Pine Tree on Friday at Pine Tree's Pirate Center.
Brayleigh Mitchell (12) and Jakayla Morrow (11) combined for 23 digs to lead the Lady Lobos. Mitchell added three blocks and four digs, Danuacia Johnson three kills and six blocks, Mariah Thompson 22 assists and four kills, Kennedy Jeffrey five assists and five digs, Fatima Traore 13 digs, Amirah Alexander seven digs and Kyra Taylor five digs.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Mallory Armstrong recorded 10 kills and four digs. Gianna Spearman added seven kills, two blocks, eight digs and nine aces, Carmen Chatman four kills, 13 assists and 16 digs, Tatum Cates 30 digs, Jamaya Davis nine digs, two assists and two aces, Madelyne Barkley five kills, Natalie Buckner two kills, two assists and four digs and Aderria Williams seven assists, two aces and three digs.
Henderson 3, Kilgore 1
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions knocked off rival Kilgore on Friday, 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13.
Camille Freeman handed out 38 assists and came up with 15 digs to go along with a couple of aces for Henderson. Taylor Helton finished with 14 kills and 12 digs, Taylor Lybrand 10 kills, four blocks and six digs, Ty'Esha Mosley eight kills, three blocks and two digs, Jaci Taylor 17 digs and two aces, Abbey Everitt 15 digs and five aces, Kara Washington six digs and two kills, Ty'Ra Mosley four kills and two digs, Ally Brooks three digs and two aces, Libby Rockey three digs and Meg Moores five digs and two aces.
Ashton Vallery finished with 20 assists and 10 digs in the loss for Kilgore. Catherine Dennis added three kills, four assists, 10 digs and five aces. Fyndi Henry chipped in with 21 digs, Maddison Harris three digs, Nawny Sifford seven digs, Maleah Thurmond 12 kills and three digs, Jasmine Vasquez 17 digs, Brooke Couch eight kills and three digs, Summer Hayden-Epps four kills and Bryonne Brooks six kills.
Carthage 3, Palestine 0
CARTHAGE — The No. 3 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs clinched their fourth straight district championship with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 sweep over Palestine on Friday in a District 17-4A match.
Faith Kruebbe had 10 kills and six digs for Carthage (33-4, 5-0). Makhai Lewis and Jakyra Roberts landed eight kills apiece, with Lewis adding four blocks. Mara Hodges finished with five kills, Talynn Williams six digs and Heaven Ingram and Jaycee Page five digs apiece. Sadie Smith handed out 35 assists to go along with four digs and two kills.
Pittsburg 3, Liberty-Eylau 0
TEXARKANA — Chelsey Blalock led with 19 assists, adding three aces and four digs for the Lady Pirates on the way to a 26-24, 25-10, 25-13 Distict 15-4A sweep over Liberty-Eylau.
Trinity Hood finished with five kills, and Laila Rhymes had three kills and two aces for Pittsburg. Kyleigh Posey chipped in with seven kills, Elyssia Lemelle nine kills, two aces and three digs, Natalie Styles four kills and four digs, Krystal Campos four assists, Daytona Torrey six digs, Abby Wylie five digs, Brooklyn Rompf and Maci Manley a dig apiece and T-Myra Warren and Brooklyn Scrofani one kill apiece.
White Oak 3, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 34-1 overall and 11-0 in District 15-3A play with a 25-11, 25-4, 25-12 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears.
Emma Hill handed out 19 assists and added 13 service points, three aces, two kills and two digs for White Oak. Lexi Baker finished with six kills, 22 points, 10 aces, six receptions and two digs, Calee Carter four kills, Anna Iske five kills, three blocks and four points, Addison Clinkscales five kills and two blocks, Emma Nix four kills, Mallory McKinney 11 points, five aces, five digs and four receptions and Kaylee Wilkinson seven receptions and three points.
Kiyah Bell had four kills and four digs, Zandy Tyeskie six assists and Kiyona Parker three kills and two digs in the loss for Gladewater.
Sabine 3, Hughes Springs 0
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals got 12 kills from Maddie Furrh, 18 digs from Ally Gresham and 24 assists from Riley Lux on the way to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 sweep over Hughes Springs in District 15-3A.
Luz had three blocks and 11 digs and Furrh added eight digs and four blocks for the Lady cardinals. Cale Brown chipped in with three aces, five points, four kills and eight blocks, Kathryn Dalby three kills and eight blocks, Ella Roberts seven digs, two blocks, two kills and two points, Peyton Childress five kills, two blocks and three digs and Kaleigh Carney nine digs.
New Diana 3, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — The New Diana Lady Eagles swept past Daingerfield on Friday, 25-15, 25-15, 27-5 in a District 15-3A match.
Taylor Garrett had 12 kills and four aces for the Lady Eagles. Torri Ward added six kills, 10 assists, seven digs and three aces, Starrmia Dixon two digs, LiAnn James five digs, Addison Ridge eight aces, eight kills, 13 assists and nine digs, Peyton Abernathy six kills and two digs, Mallory Rudd one kill and Layla Stapleton and Shaylee Stanley one dig apiece.
Diamond Jeter had 16 assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Aaryana Wallace recorded three aces, two blocks and five digs, Jalaysia Holloman two digs, Karley Nix eight kills and four digs, Ashlyn Bruce six kills and three blocks, Chrishlyn Boyd 13 digs, Anyah Ellison two kills, Sanaa Fields two digs, Genesis Allen three kills and two blocks and La'Nycia Lewis three aces and two assists.
Tatum 3, West Rusk 1
NEW LONDON — Abby Sorenson set things up with 44 assists, Macy Brown and Kaylei Stroud hammered home 15 kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-18, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23 Distict 16-3A win over West Rusk.
Sorenson also had four kills for Tatum. Stroud had 17 digs and two aces, Paisley Williams one dig, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs, Karly Stroud 14 digs, Janiya Kindle two blocks and four digs, Makenzie Greenwood 11 digs and six aces, Kerrigan Biggs 10 kills, Myra Andrade one kill, Brown 14 digs and two aces and Aundrea Bradley eight kills.
Waskom 3, Elysian Fields 1
ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Waskom Lady Wildcats rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 District 16-3A win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Alaina Dyson pounded down 18 kills and added 18 assists and 13 digs for Waskom. LaDaija Thomas finished with 21 digs, 26 receptions, three kills and two aces, Isabelle Phillips eight blocks and five kills, Anna Claire Reeves seven kills, 12 assists and three aces and Sydney Michel five digs.
Kelsey O'Brien had 20 digs and four kills in the loss for Elysian Fields. Allison O'Brien finished with 14 assists and 11 digs, Morgan Shaw 11 assists and 10 digs, Kerrigan Love and Bryanne Beaves eight kills apiece, Gracie Struwe 15 digs and Ava Hennigan five kills and seven digs.
Harmony 3,Mount Vernon 0
HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn led with 17 kills, Lanie Trimble handed out 12 assists and the No. 13 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Mount Vernon, 26-24, 25-7, 25-20 in District 13-3A.
Seahorn added nine digs and four blocks, Trimble three digs and two aces, Lillie Jones eight digs and four aces, Gabby Hector nine assists and five digs, Addie Young three digs and Grace Kalenak four digs.
Hawkins 3, Big Sandy 1
BIG SANDY — Makena Warren led with 11 kills to go along with nine digs and two blocks for No. 12 ranked Hawkins as the Lady Hawks clinched the District 19-2A title with a 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Big Sandy.
Tenley Conde added eight kills and five digs for Hawkins, which has won three straight district titles. Jordyn Warren handed out 20 assists and added three aces and five digs. Trinity Hawkins had seven assists and six digs, Lynli Dacus eight digs and four aces and Carmen Turner eight digs.
For Big Sandy in the loss, Calle Minter had 18 digs, five kills and 15 assists. Allie McCartney added 16 digs, Breaunna Derrick 12 digs, two kills and two blocks, Briley Arnold three digs and five kills, Shemaiah Johnson two kills, MaRyiah Francis seven kills and Zoey Messick two digs. Derrick (8/8) was perfect at the service stripe.
Overton 3, Union Grove 0
OVERTON — Mary Fenter and Kayla Nobles recorded 13 kills apiece, Kaley McMillian handed out 27 assists and the Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 26-11 overall and 9-2 in District 19-2A play with a 25-10, 29-27, 25-20 sweep against Union Grove.
Fener added nine digs and two aces, Nobles four digs and McMillian three kills, 12 dis and two aces. Chloe Laws chipped in with 22 digs and five kills, and Makayla Gurley came up with 16 digs.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Leverett's Chapel to complete their regular season on Tuesday with JV starting at 5 p.m.