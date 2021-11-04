MABANK — The Bullard Lady Panthers downed the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes 3-2 in a Class 4A area volleyball playoff match on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers (27-9) won 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 18-16.
Leading the way in the tight contest for Bullard were: Emily Bochow (30 kills, 4 blocks), Olivia Anderson (13 kills, 24 digs), Emma Seaton (9 kills, 2 blocks), Elizabeth Conner (8 kills), Taylor Clark (58 assists, 17 digs), Callie Bailey (33 digs), Grace O’Bannon (19 digs, 2 aces) and Riley Roberts (15 digs).
Caddo Mills ends its season at 23-11.
Bullard awaits the winner of Saturday's contest between Lindale and Sunnyvale (10:30 a.m., Athens). The regional quarterfinal will be played next week.
Harmony 3, Sabine 1
HALLSVILLE — The Harmony Lady Eagles downed the Sabine Lady Cardinals 3-1 in an area volleyball playoff on Thursday.
Harmony (31-3) won 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16.
Lady Eagle leaders were: Jenci Seahorn (32 kills, 18 digs, 10 blocks, 2 aces), Lanie Trimble (31 assists, 13 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces), Lillie Jones (12 digs, 3 kills), Rendi Seahorn (11 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Gabby Hector (9 assists, 6 digs), Grace Kalenak (9 digs), Addie Young (6 digs) and Danielle Ison (5 digs).