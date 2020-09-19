BULLARD — The No. 8 Bullard Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in District 16-4A volleyball with a sweep of Kilgore on Saturday.
Bullard (12-2, 4-0) scored a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 win.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (27 assists, 13 digs); Keili Richmond (11 kills, 5 digs); Emily Bochow (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces); Elizabeth Conner (7 kills, 3 digs); Korleigh duBose (14 digs); and Claire Cannon (8 digs).
Bullard won the JV (25-11, 25-18) and frosh (25-10, 25-11) matches.
On Friday, Texarkana Pleasant Grove won over the Lady Panthers 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21).
Bullard plays host to Tyler Cumberland Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.