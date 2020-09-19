BULLARD — The No. 8 Bullard Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in District 16-4A volleyball with a sweep of Kilgore on Saturday.
Bullard (12-2, 4-0) scored a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 win.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (27 assists, 13 digs); Keili Richmond (11 kills, 5 digs); Emily Bochow (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces); Elizabeth Conner (7 kills, 3 digs); Korleigh duBose (14 digs); and Claire Cannon (8 digs).
Bullard won the JV (25-11, 25-18) and frosh (25-10, 25-11) matches.
On Friday, Texarkana Pleasant Grove won over the Lady Panthers 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21).
Bullard plays host to Tyler Cumberland Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill tops Central Heights
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches Central Heights on Saturday in a volleyball match.
The Lady Guard won 25-12, 25-23, 25-23.
Brook Hill leaders were Belle Reed (15 kills, 20 digs), Lexi Turner (7 kills) and Mary Elizabeth Roberts (3 kills, 1 ace. 4 digs).
The Lady Guard opens district play on Tuesday, hosting McKinney Christian. The JV is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.