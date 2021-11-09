DAINGERFIELD — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats area headed to the regional tournament for the 10th year in a row after earning a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 sweep over Cumby on Tuesday in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal match.
Beckville (43-3) will face Jewett Leon (34-9) at 2 p.m. on Friday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum in a regional semifinal match.
Sophie Elliott handed out 40 assists to go along with 13 digs for Beckville. Avery Morris finished with 17 kills and 10 digs, Kinsley Rivers 12 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and two aces, Laney Jones nine digs, Maddie McAfee six digs, M.J. Liles three kills and two blocks, Aubrey Klingler two digs, Karissa McDowell three digs and Amber Harris 10 kills, nine digs, three blocks, three assists and three aces.
BASKETBALL
Carthage 42, Longview 40
CARTHAGE — Carthage and Longview traded blows in the middle two quarters, but Carthage used a 15-8 run in the final eight minutes to edged the Lady Lobos, 42-40.
Journee Fairchild had 12 points in the loss for Longview. Latavia Bailey and Iyanna Taylor scored eight apiece, Brooklyn Aikins and Paris Simpson four apiece, T’Asia McGee three and Ahmiya Brown one.
Alyssa Wallace scored 13 for Carthage, which led 24-15 at the half. Longview out scored the Lady Bulldogs 17-3 in the third.
The Longview JV notched a 29-27 win.
Hallsville 71, Kilgore 25KILGORE — Catherine Warford opened up her senior season with a bang, dropping in 30 points to lead the Hallsville Ladycats past Kilgore, 71-25.
Aubrey Marjason had 13 and Rilie Manshack 11 for Hallsville, which led 20-12 after one quarter and 42-14 at the half. Faith Baliraine had eight points, Hailey Brown four, Mariah Williams and Teagan Hill two apiece and Eristia Owens one.
De Kalb 58, Pittsburg 37DE KALB — The DeKalb Lady Bears opened up a 14-point lead at the half on the way to a 58-37 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Natalie Styles had 10 points in the loss for Pittsburg, which trailed 15-6 after one quarter and 28-14 at the break. Kyleigh Posey finished with six points, Gabbi Brown and Elyssia Lemelle five apiece, Randieunna Jeffery three and Audrina Landin and Sanaa Hollins two each.
Pittsburg will visit Quitman for a 4 p.m. (varsity only) game on Friday.
Sabine 42, Arp 27LIBERTY CITY — Claudia Simmons led a balanced scoring attack for Sabine, and the Lady Cardinals built a big lead early on the way to a 42-27 win over Arp.
Ally Gresham added nine points for Sabine, which led 16-6 after one quarter and 28-12 at halftime. Maddie Furrh and Ashlynn Davis scored five points apiece, and Addy Gresham and Tayla Calico finished with four apiece.
Union Grove 30, Hughes Springs 21 UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford tossed in 17 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions won the middle two quarters by 10 points on the way to a 30-21 victory over Hughes Springs to open the season.
Macey Roberts had four points, Ava Wightman and Bailey Clowers three apiece, Brady Colby two and Gracie Winn one for Union Grove, which outscored the Lady Mustangs 15-5 in the middle two frames.
Tyler HEAT 55, Big Sandy 18BIG SANDY — Tyler HEAT opened the season with a 55-18 win over Big Sandy.
Shemaiah Johnson had 12 steals and four points in the loss for Big Sandy. Breaunna Derrick chipped in with three rebounds, Alaysia Estes two points, MaRyiah Francis three points and five rebounds, Brylie Arnold two points and three rebounds, Regan Higginbotham 10 rebounds and four points and Jazymne Brown three rebounds and three points.
Brownsboro 48, Edgewood 45BROWNSBORO — Paris Miller (18) and Mekayia Moore (13) combined for 31 points, and the Brownsboro Bearettes edged Edgewood, 48-45, in the season opener for both teams.
Tori Hooker and Khayla Garrett scored six points apiece, Rebecca Rumbo two and Allie Cooper on for Brownsboro.
Kayley Nichelson and Clara Pool had 14 apiece in the loss for Edgewood.
COLLEGE
Kilgore 67, Hill 66KILGORE — Jada Hood dropped in 21 points, Kerrighan Dunn (14) and Vianey Galvan (12) joined her in double figures and the Kilgore College Lady Rangers moved to 3-0 on the young season with a 67-66 win over Hill College.
Hood knocked down five of 10 3-point attempts.
Mckenze Brown added eight points, Tara Kessner five, Tara Green three, D’Asia Thomas two and Aaliyah Hill and Maya Sheitel-Taylor one apiece for KC. Kessner and Thomas pulled down seven rebounds apiece, Galvan handed out four assists and Kessner and Dunn came away with three steals apiece.
The Lady Rangers will host Murray State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.