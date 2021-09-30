The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Thursday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match on the Gorman campus.
The Lady Trojans won 25-21, 25-16, 25-18.
Leaders for All Saints were Bella Boulter (19 assists, 9 digs), Kennedy Wood (7 kills, 8 digs) and Kate Moore (6 kills).
The next home game for Gorman will be Oct. 14 against Dallas Shelton. It will be Senior Night.
Harmony 3, Mineola 0
HARMONY — The No. 3 Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Mineola on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles (22-1, 2-0) won 25-4, 25-15, 25-29.
The Lady ‘Jackets fall to 9-18 and 0-2.
Statistical leaders for Harmony were: Jenci Seahorn (18 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces, 3 digs), Lanie Trimble (16 assists, 8 digs, 5 kills), Rendi Seahorn (7 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces), Lillie Jones (8 digs, 3 kills), Gabby Hector (8 assists, 4 digs) and Addie Young (3 digs, 2 aces).
Leading Mineola were Kenleigh Aguirre (10 digs), Olivia Hughes (2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist) and Mylee Fischer (14 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 3 kills).
Harmony is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mineola is scheduled to host Winona at 5 p.m. Friday.