Nearly 300 players from 27 schools attended a photo shoot for The Zone preseason high school football magazine on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum. Tailgate sponsor Peters Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and magazine title sponsor CHRISTUS Health were also on hand. The Zone preseason magazine will publish on Aug. 22 in the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags