Nearly 300 players from 27 schools attended a photo shoot for The Zone preseason high school football magazine on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum. Tailgate sponsor Peters Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and magazine title sponsor CHRISTUS Health were also on hand. The Zone preseason magazine will publish on Aug. 22 in the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.
VIdeo: The Zone magazine photo shoot
Brandon Ogden
Sports Writer
Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years.
