Ceylan Williams struck out nine batters as Lufkin took a 2-1 win over Rose Capital East in a Little League Majors District 10 Tournament game Monday night at Golden Road Park.
“That young man pitching did a great job,” Lufkin manager Bud Maddux said. “He was under 80 pitches for six innings. Any time you can keep your pitch count under 14 pitches an inning, you’ve done a heck of a job.”
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Rose Capital East made one final push. Ryan Albritton led off the inning with a deep drive to left that bounced just in front of the fence and over for a ground-rule double. Pace Greenslade reached on a fielder’s choice to give Rose Capital East two baserunners with nobody out.
Owen Carter bunted, and Williams quickly fired to third to get the first out.
“They’ve worked hard on their bunt coverages, and they did what they have been working on, and that’s what we like to see,” said Maddux, who helped lead Lufkin Little League to the 2017 Little League World Series Championship game.
Williams then struck the next two batters out to end the game.
“I could not be more proud of a group of kids,” Rose Capital East manager Gary Albritton said. “They played so incredibly hard. It was just a couple of mistakes that cost us. At this point in the season, little mistakes add up.”
Rose Capital East opened the tournament with a 6-4 win over Rose Capital West on Saturday.
Both Williams and Rose Capital East starter Quentin Cagle posted scoreless frames in the first two innings.
Rose Capital East did get a runner on third in the second inning, but Williams came through with a strikeout to keep Rose Capital East off of the board.
Ruben Ibarra drove in James Pierce in the top of the third inning to give Rose Capital East a 1-0 lead. Lufkin answered in the bottom of the third. Rhyder Albritton led off with a double. After two quick outs, Andrew Curtis had an RBI single to tie the game, and Williams followed with an RBI double to give Lufkin a 2-1 advantage.
Williams struck out the side in the fourth inning.
Lufkin looked to add to its lead with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. The ball got by the catcher, but a quick throw to Pierce at the plate by Ryan Albritton helped get the third out.
Rose Capital East and Lufkin both had runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, but the score remained at 2-1.
Cagle pitched the first 3.1 innings for Rose Capital East and allowed six hits with two strikeouts. Pierce struck out three batters in the final 1.1 innings.
Pierce and Ryan Albritton led Rose Capital East with two hits each. Cagle, Ibarra, Greenslade and Micah Harris all added a hit.
Brendan Fitzgerald, Skylar Perez, Curtis, Williams, Marcus Johnson, Kullen Fountain, Sam Fitzgerald and Rhyder Albritton all had a hit for Lufkin.
Rose Capital East will face Rose Capital West in a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday. The location for that game has not been announced. The winner will face Lufkin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.