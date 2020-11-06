Never underestimate a rivalry in East Texas football because one team might be playing for something they’ve tried to accomplish since they put on the pads.
For Brooks Bays and the seniors on the Grace Community School football team, Friday was just that in a stunning 37-0 victory over Brook Hill.
Grace fell to Brook Hill 33-28 last season, but this year, with both teams came in with identical records and high state rankings.
“We’ve been playing our whole football careers for this game, for six years since seventh grade,” said Bay. “The chemistry is amazing. And on offense, we completed passes, had runs and our O-line did great, we couldn’t do it without our O-line.”
Bays finished with 25 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns including a big 41-yard touchdown in the second half.
“It was a power formation, right up in the b-gap and it was there,” said Bays. “The offensive literally came out tonight.”
Grace quarterback Price Williams was 18-25 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Austin Johnson for a touchdown as Johnson had three catches for 38 yards, Alex Quintero had three catches for 35 yards and Josh Murray had three catches for 28 yards.
Quintero added field goals of 39 and 20 yards.
But the story was the defense, as they had a safety, stopped Brook Hill four times inside the seven and linebacker Smith Pruett had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Bays also added a fumble recovery as Murray had an interception.
“After last week (63-14 loss to Dallas Christian) we met together and we revamped and got focused on the same page with one goal, to be 1-0 this week, Grace coach Norman Thompson said. “We had a great week of practice and everyone contributed and did what they had to do to prepare us for this game. Even the scout receivers ran the routes like the=at. I felt pretty good coming in and that was a real good football team and we were really fortunate to come out ahead.
Of the defense, Thompson said, “After last week, we had something to prove, that we could still play defense. We got bombarded the last two weeks, 600 yards passing against one team (a 73-54 win over McKinney Christian) and 500 yards of total offense last week, so we had to step up and show everybody, ‘Hey, we can still play defense.’ We are getting ready for the playoffs and we have to play defense.”
In the first half, Brook Hill held Grace (6-1) to just 100 total yards, as Brook Hill had 104 yards. But Pruett set the tone on defense.
“We’ve been practicing all week and worked hard, we knew what we were coming into,” said Pruett. “We did our jobs to the best of our ability. We knew we had to get pressure on the quarterback so he couldn’t make plays.”