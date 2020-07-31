Van's Logan Lockwood continued his stellar play on Friday, capturing the 50th Texas State Open Low Amateur honors at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Lockwood, a recent Texas State University graduate who will return to San Marcos next year to compete for the Bobcats, carded an 11-under 269, including a final round of 2-under 68.
“It feels great just to be here this week and to have my friends and family here to watch," Lockwood said. "It was a great experience. I got off to a rough start and it was a mental grind from there, but I was able to stay in it mentally and get the job done.”
The former Van Vandal said he began the final round by hitting his first ball out of bounds. After the double-bogey on No. 1, he got back on track, parring No. 2 before getting a birdie on three. He added birdie on eight and finished out the first nine at even 35. Although he bogeyed No. 12, Lockwood came through with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18.
Lockwood gradually climbed up the leaderboard all week as he was under par in all four of his rounds. He had consecutive rounds of 69 and 68 and then took control of the amateur division with a 6-under 64 on Thursday, which bolted him into the lead.
Lockwood said it made it extra special winning at The Cascades since, "I grew up playing junior golf here."
Lewisville's Ryan Grider (Baylor) and Houston's Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt) tied for runner-up in the amateur race at 7-under 273. The other three amateurs that made the cut out of 32 that started they tourney were Bryan's Jimmy Lee (Texas A&M, 6-under 274), Tyler's Bryan Baker (5-under 275) and Sydney, Australia's Brandon Shong (Ranger College, University of New Mexico, 3-over 283).
Next up for Lockwood will be the U.S. Amateur Championship, scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.