BROWNSBORO — The rivalry across the Kickapoo was in full swing Friday night. And yes East Texans, the train whistle was blowing at Brownsboro for Friday Night Lights. The final game of the season for the Bears was a prelude for the Vandals’ postseason.
The final score of 35-7 in favor of Van was not indicative of this intensely fought contest. In a season of canceled games and the turnover bug, the Bears played hard until the end.
The first half was a penalty and turnover filled half. Vandal quarterback Jackson Rainey threw three touchdown passes. Javonta Thomas caught the first two from four yards and 11 yards out.
Austin Gregory hauled in the last touchdown pass from 37 yards out. Elijah Hartman kicked all three extra points to give Van a 21-0 lead.
The Bears got on the scoreboard just before halftime. Lane Epperson plunged two yards and Jorge Vicenté kicked the extra point. The halftime score was 21-7 in favor of the Vandals.
The second half was again frustrating for the Bears. Penalties helped the Vandals score three more touchdowns. Rainey had a hand in all three.
Rainey ran in a five-yard touchdown, and tossed two more. He again hit Thomas for six yards and Luca Kozhev for 12 yards. Hartman converted all three second half kicks. This made the final score 35-7.
Defensive stalwarts for the Vandals were Jose Vela and Adrian Cortes. The Bears also had three men that seemed to be in on a majority of the tackles as Mickey Ray, Alston Williams and Lane Epperson gave it their all.
Brownsboro’s (2-7, 0-4)season is over. Van’s (6-4, 3-1) season continues in bi-district at a place and opponent to be determined.