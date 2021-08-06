VAN — There has been a lot of winning at Van during the past two decades.
Since Jared Moffatt arrived as head coach in 2010, the Vandals have won 91 games, have had five double-digit win campaigns, have had just one losing season and missed the playoffs only one time during that span.
The Vandals will look to continue that success in 2021 and enter the season as the preseason favorites in District 7-4A Division II.
“They’re hungry,” Moffatt said. “We’ve got a really good senior class, a really good group of kids back, and we’ve got some good young players to go with them. What I appreciate about these kids from Van is they work extremely hard. These guys have done everything we have asked them to do, and this group is no exception. And they’re a pleasure to coach because of that.”
One of the returners for Van is senior quarterback Jackson Rainey, who threw for 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s cliché, but he’s like having a coach on the field,” Moffatt said. “He’s close to being the valedictorian of his class. I know he’s in the top three. He’s an extremely smart kid. He started all season for us last year and even played for us a little bit as a sophomore. To have that guy back at quarterback means a lot to your offense and to your team. He’s got some good parts to go with him, some kids that played for us last year.”
One of Rainey’s top targets is 6-5 senior receiver Luca Kozhev, who had 695 yards and six touchdowns receiving last year.
“We’ve got to come every day ready to work in practice,” Kozhev said. “We’ve got to be firing on all cylinders on offense and defense. You’ve got to take every game like it’s one of your last because it could be.”
The Vandals also have multiple players back on defense, including senior defensive lineman KD Erskine.
“We just have to be consistent on defense,” Erskine said. “I feel like even though we’re kind of young, we just have to come together as a team.”
Van, which went 7-5 last season, will open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Palestine.