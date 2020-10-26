BULLARD — Javonta Thomas scored four touchdowns in helping the Van Vandals to a 28-18 win over Bullard on Friday in a District 7-4A Division II football game at Panther Stadium.
Van improves to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in district. The Panthers fall to 6-2 and 2-1.
Thomas rushed for 132 yards on 38 carries. Garrett Florey added 77 yards on 14 attempts with Manny Moore gaining 44 yards on five totes.
Bullard took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on Christian Moore's 33-yard field goal. Van scored twice in the second period on 1- and 2-yard TD runs by Thomas.
The Panthers pulled within 14-10 when Bullard returned a blocked punt for 34 yards and a TD. Moore added the PAT.
The Vandals moved ahead 21-10 as Thomas scored on a 5-yard run.
Bullard got within 21-18 when Blake Blain tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Connor Carson, followed by Blain's pass to Carson for two points.
Van went up 28-18 as Thomas found paydirt on a 10-yard dash.
Blain hit on 11 of 29 passing attempts for 152 yards and a TD. Blain also led the Panthers in rushing with 20 yards on eight attempts. Carson had five catches for 100 yards and a TD.
John Engle led the Bullard defense with 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. Bradly Brooks had an interception. Luke Williams added nine tackles (1 TFL), with Wyatt McCullough and Cooper Callaway adding six stops apiece.
Luka Kozcev had five catches for 69 yards to pace the Vandals.
Mauricio Herrera led the Vandals with nine tackles (2 TFL) with Jose Vela making seven stops (2 TFL). Blayne Chamness added six tackles (1 TFL) and an interception. Kaison Stanford had a sack.
Van is scheduled to host Canton on Friday, while Bullard visits Mexia.