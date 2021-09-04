VAN — In matchup of East Texas squads, the Van Vandals scored a 33-24 win over No. 7 Malakoff on Friday on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Jackson Rainey, running back Alex Zifer and wide receiver Luca Kozhev led the Vandal attack as Van goes to 2-0.
Rainey hit on 20 of 33 passing attempts for 200 yards and three touchdown passes, all to Kozhev, who had nine catches for 103 yards.
Rainey also rushed for 58 yards and a TD on 10 attempts.
Zifer added 71 yards on 16 carries, along with two catchers for 16 yards. Garrett Florey had 24 yards on six totes and a reception for 16 yards.
Others catching passes for Van were Cayden Mitchell (3-18), Ryder Shoquist (2-30), John Crow (2-12) and Brayden Bradshaw (1-11).
Beau Barton had two sacks and seven tackles for the Vandals with Braydon Hullum and Colton Miller leading with eight tackles. Miller also recovered a fumble.
The Vandals return to play on Friday, Sept. 10, hosting rival Lindale. The same night Malakoff plays host to Dallas Parish Episcopal.