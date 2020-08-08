In his own way, Van’s Logan Lockwood has always stood out on the golf course.
Early on, in his junior golfing days, it was a signature look with cap pushed back and black socks worn “basketball style” to about mid-calf. Today, the handsome college graduate is more conventionally adorned in slacks with the cap pulled forward to aid his steely focus.
What has remained the same is a relaxed and polite manner that he fashioned last week at the 50th Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. Lockwood breezed to low amateur honors with an 11-under-par performance that also gave him a tie for fifth in a field dominated by young professionals honing their games for the PGA Tour.
The first time I saw Lockwood hit a golf shot was about six years ago at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, the course where Jordan Spieth and several other touring pros like Scott Verplank learned the game. I immediately liked his alliterative name -- Logan Lockwood just sounds like a golfer, perhaps even a character in a golfing novel or something.
Lockwood impressed me that day with his flat-line personality. He seemed to have such an unemotional approach to the game that was way beyond his young years. I thought to myself, this kid has the look and demeanor of a good golfer.
“Those black socks were my trademark because I was still so much into basketball,” Lockwood said from Dallas where he is working at Preston Trail Golf Club this summer.
The Van Vandals have a wonderful history in basketball dating back to the illustrious days of Coach Jim O’Bannon, who won a bunch of games and championships while dressing very GQ. In fact, I can see his tasseled alligator loafers like it was yesterday.
“I had 28 one night against Brownsboro,” Lockwood said of his high school basketball days. “It was senior night so a really cool memory for me. But by my senior year, I knew golf was my best sport and I wanted to play in college somewhere.”
As fate would have it, Lockwood’s swing coach, Dave Roberson, has a son, Corey, who was an all-conference golfer at Texas State in San Marcos. Corey alerted his former coach, Shane Howell, that Lockwood was an up-and-coming player he should recruit. The rest is history as Lockwood has already completed four years at Texas State and earned a degree in business management. With the 2020 season canceled due to the Covid 19 virus, the NCAA has announced it will allow athletes to come back for another season in 2020-21, which Lockwood intends to do.
"Logan has always been a quick study," Roberson said. "I noticed early on that he is a good athlete who can learn things quickly."
Roberson was on the bag caddying for Lockwood the last two rounds at The Cascades and has always been a steadying influence.
Lockwood has used Roberson as his swing coach from day one and Howell has never meddled with it, instead focusing on Lockwood's development in course management.
“Coach Howell has really helped me get better,” Lockwood said. “Especially with the mental game and how to manage myself on the course. He has taught me how to focus on the shot at hand and not get too ahead of myself.”
Howell said coaching Lockwood for four years has been a delight.
“He is a joy to coach because he soaks everything up like a sponge,” Howell said. “You tell Logan something and he understands and then goes and works on it until he has it down. Then he is back to ask you to teach him something else that will help his game. He has gotten better each year and is still getting better. I have known for a long time how good of a player he is and now he sees it too.”
Lockwood showed his skills in an impressive way at The Cascades with rounds of 69-68-64-68 for his 11-under total that was eight shots behind winner Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio. The last round was really noteworthy because Lockwood started off with an out-of-bounds tee shot and a resulting double bogey on the short par-4 first at The Cascades.
Instead of being rattled after the awful start, Lockwood again displayed a calm temperament.
"When you get mad, it's never a good thing," Lockwood said. "Good golfers seldom get too mad or too excited because an even keel is always the best."
Heeding his own advice, Lockwood shook off the bad start and plodded along in his usual fashion until he reached his final five holes and played those three under par for a hard-earned 68 and the low amateur title.
“I just felt comfortable all week because I have played The Cascades a lot going back to my junior golf days,” Lockwood said. “I drove the ball well and that gave me room to go at the green and get some good looks at birdies.”
Lockwood converted for five birdies in his final round and 17 for the week, with two eagles, eight bogeys and the one double bogey. Perhaps his biggest moment was the 64 on Saturday, a barrier-breaking low score in an important tournament.
“Again it is mental and learning to be comfortable shooting a low score like that,” Lockwood said. “That is where I am improving, learning to break through some hurdles as I have done before.”
Howell said beneath Lockwood's calm exterior is a fierce competitor.
"I think Logan's basketball in high school helped make him the competitor he is today," Howell said. "He has that fire and will to win burning brightly on the inside."
Those high school basketball days at Van also attest for the athleticism Lockwood utilizes on the course with his 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds physique that is mindful of US Open champion Gary Woodland. He has a rhythmic swing that never seems forced but is long enough with about a 290-yard carry off the tee and club head speed of 117 mph.
"I have been training through the years with mostly stretching and some weight lifting," Lockwood said.
On the horizon, Lockwood travels to Bandon Dunes on the Oregon coast for the U.S. Amateur this week where he hopes to make it through the 36-hole qualifier to enter into match play. His goal is to win which would mean an invitation to the 2021 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia.
Ultimately the young man from Van, who grew up playing at Garden Valley Golf Club, wants to turn pro and play the tour against the world’s best.
Don’t be surprised to see him on television one day in the near future. After all, Logan Lockwood has the name, the game and the demeanor to be successful.