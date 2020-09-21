VAN — On Friday night, quarterbacks Jaxson Ramsey (Pittsburg) and Jackson Rainey (Van) led their teams in a non-district matchup.
It was Rainey that had the big night, throwing for four touchdown passes in leading the Vandals to a 35-2 victory on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
Rainey threw TD passes to Javonta Thomas (2) and one each to Luca Kozhev and Brayden Bradshaw. Rainey hit on 14 of 25 passing attempts for 234 yards.
Zion Dunn led the Vandals (2-2) on the ground with 75 yards on 16 carries. Thomas rushed for 50 yards and a TD on two touches.
Thomas caught six passes for 94 yards and the two TDs. Other catching passes were Bradshaw (3-60), Ryder Shoquist (2-52), Kozhev (2-18) and Dunn (1-10).
The Vandal defense held the Pirates to 97 total yards. Ramsey hit on 10 of 17 for 75 yards. Sophomore Beau Barton had 11 tackles, including six for loss. He also had a sack. Senior Mo Herrera (12 tackles, 3 for loss) and sophomore Garrett Florey (11 tackles) were also keys.
Ty Price and Christian Bates led the Pirates with nine tackles each. Kermarian McCain had an interception.
Van visits Center on Friday, while Pittsburg visits Addison Trinity Christian the same night.