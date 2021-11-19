ROCKWALL — Quarterback Jackson Rainey sparked undefeated Van (12-0) to a 35-25 win over Sunnyvale in a Class 4A Division II area football game on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
The Vandals move to the third round where they are scheduled to play Gilmer on Friday, Nov. 26 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Rainey rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while connecting on 7 of 12 passing attempts for 147 yards and a TD pass.
The Raiders conclude their season at 6-6.
Van took a 14-0 with TDs in the first (65-yard pass from Rainey to Ryder Shoquist) and second (Rainey's 2-yard run) quarters. Eli Hartman kicked both PATs.
Sunnyvale got on the board when Joey Bruszer caught a 7-yard pass from Rigdon Yates. Jake Pecina made the PAT as the Raiders pulled with 14-7 at halftime.
Van made it 21-7 in the third quarter as Alex Zifer found the end zone from three yards. Hartman made the PAT.
The Raiders pulled within 21-10 as Pecina made a 25-yard field goal.
Van went on top 28-10 as Rainey dashed into the end zone from 38 yards. Hartman added the extra point as the teams headed to the fourth quarter.
Sunnyvale pulled within 28-25 as Matt Leavitt scored on a 1-yard run with Pecina adding the PAT and Bruszer grabbing a 9-yard TD pass from Yates. The Raiders went for two as Landry Laird caught the pass from Yates.
The Vandals clinched the game when Brayden Bradshaw rambled 50 yards for the TD. Hartman made the PAT for the final score.