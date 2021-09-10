VAN — Cayden Mitchell caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Rainey with 1:17 left in the game to keep the Van Vandals undefeated with a 35-31 win over rival Lindale Friday at Van Memorial Stadium.
Rainey was 4-for-4 for 72 yards on the final drive. Rainey was 10 of 19 through the air for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lindale got up 14-0 in the second quarter with touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards by Judson Long. Garrett Florey came back with a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 14-7.
Evan Alford caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Sam Peterson with 2:29 left in the second quarter.
Rainey ran in a 19-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left on the clock to make the score 21-14 at halftime.
Van tied the score early in the third quarter with a 4-yard run by Florey. Seth Baggett, who made the game-winning field goal last week against Pine Tree, connected on a 26-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 24-21 lead.
Long scored his third touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter, a 2-yarder, to give the Eagles a 31-21 lead.
With 6:08 remaining, Ryder Shoquist scored on a 32-yard reception from Rainey to cut the score to 31-28.
Shoquist had two grabs for 49 yards, and Luca Kozhev had four catches for 67 yards for the Vandals. Florey ran for 82 yards on seven carries.
Patrick Daniels had 14 carries for 42 yards for the Eagles, and Kasey Villarreal had 37 yards on 16 carries, and Long had the three touchdown runs. Peterson was 15 of 28 for 197 yards and a touchdown. Alford had six grabs for 115 yards, and Cody Swaim had eight catches for 90 yards.
Van (3-0) will play at Pittsburg on Friday. Lindale (1-2) will host Gilmer on Friday.