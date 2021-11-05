VAN — On a great night for football, the Brownsboro Bears and Van Vandals fought it out for the District 7-4A Division II Championship. When all the dust had settled, the Vandals won 48-21.
The Bears will face Pittsburgh, and the Vandals will face Liberty-Eylau for bi-district. The time and site will be decided on Saturday.
Bears Coach Lance Connot stated, ”We played our hearts out,but didn’t get that big break you need in big ballgames. I still like our chances next week in bi-district. “
The turning point in the game came when the Vandal defense stopped the Bears three consecutive times coming out of halftime. Van also sandwiched a Alex Zifer five yard touchdown and Eli Hartman extra point for a 34-21 lead going into the final quarter.
The first quarter scoring had Jaxyn Rogers slipping in from five yards out for the Bears first touchdown. Jorge Vicente converted the pat. 7-7. The Bears Kyle Nichols caught a 19 yard touchdown pass from Rogers. Vicente kicked the extra point. 14-14.
In the second quarter Brownsboro went on a 98 yard drive, culminated by Rogers 17 yard touchdown pass to Vincent Chancellor. Vicente’s kick put the Bears ahead 21-20.
The Bears made an awesome goal line stand with Van having first and goal, and closed out the half.
The Vandals Jackson Rainey passed 16 yards to Luca Kozhev for the Van first touchdown. Hartman kicked the extra point.7-0. Brayden Bradshaw returned a kickoff for 63 yards and another touchdown. Hartman kicked the extra point. 14-7.
Rainey hit Kozhev again from 19 yards for the touchdown to start the second quarter. 20-14, Van. Rainey scored just before halftime on a 15 yard run. Hartman made the PAT for a 27-21 Vandal lead.
Rainey to Kozhev for an eight yard touchdown pass pretty much sealed the victory. Hartman kicked the extra point and Van led 41-21. The Vandals added a 13 yard interception for six by Braydon Hullum to run the score to 48-21 after Hartman’s PAT.
Outstanding defensive players for the Vandals were K D Erskine, Cayden Mitchell, and Mason Moffatt. For the Bears Levi Oliver, Logan McKinney, and Payton Stephenson were in on most of the tackles. Micah Strickland made four touchdown saving pass knockdowns.