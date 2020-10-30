VAN — It was an old fashioned Van Zandt County rivalry that unfolded on Mal Fowler Field on a chilly Friday night.
It was Van had the most firepower, scoring a 56-31 victory at Van Memorial Stadium.
It was a key District 7-4A Division II football game as the Vandals (5-4) move to 2-1 in league play, while the Eagles (3-5) drop to 1-2.
It was Senior Night for the Vandals and they put on a performance for the home fans.
Van senior standout Javonta scored four rushing touchdowns and added a TD reception. He also tossed a 42-yard pass to Luca kKozhev.
Thomas rushed for 144 yards on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 11, 37, 2 and 63. He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Jackson Rainey.
Thomas also had eight receptions for 72 yards.
Rainey hit on 15 of 24 pass attempts for 190 yards and two TD passes. Along with the toss to Thomas, he threw a 58-yarder to Brayden Bradshaw.
Others scoring for Van were KD Erskine (1 run) and Zion Dunn (23 run).
Canton running back Chris Cade rushed for 133 yards on 24 carries.
QB Jason Brisbois threw four touchdown passes -- three to Ja'Braylon Pickens of 6, 39 and 31. He threw a 31-yard TD to Grant Yudisky.
Next Friday, Canton hosts Mexia and Van visits Brownsboro.