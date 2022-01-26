A big second quarter helped the Van Lady Vandals pull away for a 70-39 win over Athens on Tuesday night for head coach Warren Southers’ 500th career victory.
Southers has been coaching for 33 years, 27 as a varsity head coach.
Southers began his career as an assistant coach at North Mesquite High School from 1987-90. His first varsity coaching position was at Whiteface from 1990-92.
He then coached at Terrell (1992-93), Scurry-Rosser (1993-95), Cleburne (1995-96) and Community (1996-2000). Southers got to Mesquite Horn in 2000 when it was a brand new school and didn’t field varsity teams from 2000-02. Southers was there from 2000-04.
Southers went to Forney from 2004-06 and coached at a junior high in Forney in 2005-06.
Southers then spent 2006-18 at Dallas Christian, where his teams won back-to-back TAPPS state championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Southers was out of coaching from 2018-19 before going to Van in 2019, where he is still currently the head girls basketball coach.
Van and Athens were tied at 14 after the first quarter. The Lady Vandals outscored the Lady Hornets 25-10 in the second quarter to lead 39-24 at halftime. Van led 52-33 after three quarters and outscored Athens 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Landry Jones led the way with 18 points. Jordan Ryan put in 12 points. Elizabeth Nixon scored 11 points. Maddie Clyburn had 10 points.
Other scorers were Abby Clyburn (9), Ella Barrett (7) and Maci Jones (4).
Van (20-7, 3-3) will host Wills Point on Friday.