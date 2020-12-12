The UT Permian Basin Falcons scored close wins against the UT Tyler Patriots in the opening two games of the Lone Star Conference basketball season.
On Friday, the Falcons won 76-68, while on Saturday, UTPB triumphed 82-80.
Both games were held in the Herrington Patriot Center.
On Saturday the game was tight throughout.
The Patriots took the lead 76-74 on a 3-pointer by Da'Zhon Wyche with 1:50 on the clock. The Falcons went back in front, 77-76, on a trey by Jordan Horn 13 seconds later. The Patriots could ever reclaim the lead.
Micah Fuller led the Patriots with 25 points, including two 3-pointers and hitting 7 of 8 free throw attempts. Others scoring for UT Tyler were Wyche (13), Milan Szabo (10), Jalen Davis (10), Soloman Thomas (9), Darius Alford (6), Emanuel Grant (5) and Chris Giles (2). Gant also had 10 rebounds.
Malik Birkat led the Falcons with a double-double — 16 points and 11 rebounds. Others in double digits scoring for the Odessa school were Trevion Lamar (22), Horn (16) and Quinntez Grimes (10).
On Friday, Davis led the Patriots with 17 points (with 7 rebounds) while Wyche had a near double-double with 13 points and nine boards. Also scoring for UT Tyler were Fuller (14), Thomas (10), Gant (7), Giles (4) and Szabo (3).
Grimes led the Falcons with 16, followed by Brikat (13), Horn (12), Fernandez Jones (12) and Lamar (11).
The Patriots' next games are Jan. 2 and 3 against Lubbock Christian in Tyler. The Falcons are scheduled to host Western New Mexico at 4 p.m. Tuesday.