Tatum Goff struck out 12 and pitched her second career no-hitter to help No. 4 UT Tyler to an 8-0 win over Midwestern State on Friday night in a Lone Star Conference softball game on Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
UT Tyler moves to 26-4 on the year and 14-2 in the LSC. The Mustangs fall to 3-23 and 2-17.
Goff struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced and carried a perfect game into the top of the fifth before the lone batter of the day for the Mustangs reached on a hit by pitch. Sophomore Sam Schott put the run-rule into effect in the previous frame with a two-out grand slam that highlighted a Patriot offense that produced extra-base hits on three of their seven hits.
The Rusk native finished her outing with 12 strikeouts in her 16 batters faced to move to a perfect 17-0 on the year. Junior Courtney Plocheck went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI triple, while Schott posted four RBI on the grand slam and added a pair of runs scored.
UT Tyler got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with an RBI double from junior Michelle Arias that plated pinch-runner Grace Davis. Sophomore JT Smith added the second run of the frame on a hit-by-pitch to make it 2-0.
Goff cruised through the Mustangs line-up in their first three trips to the plate before the Patriot offense kicked it in gear in the bottom of the fourth. Plocheck scored a pair of runs on an RBI triple down the rightfield line after sophomore Cassidi Mullen and Smith started the frame with a pair of singles.
A single and a walk loaded the bases for Schott a few batters later, who hit a no-doubt homer to leftfield that solidified the eventual run-rule following the top of the fifth inning.
Goff stranded her only base runner of the game in that fifth inning to wrap up the no-hitter and give UT Tyler a 1-0 lead in the series.
UT Tyler and Midwestern State will get started with Saturday’s doubleheader at 1 p.m.