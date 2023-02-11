The UT Tyler bats caught fire over the final two games of the series against Oklahoma Christian last weekend, and those bats got even hotter in a game one win over St Mary's on a chilly Friday afternoon.
Both teams would go scoreless in the first inning after putting a runner on base, but the Patriots seized a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the second that they would not relinquish. With two outs in the inning, Kaston Mason drew a walk and then moved to second on a bad pickoff throw. That would be costly, as Edward Ortiz drove him home with a double. Tres Thomas followed with a bunt single plus a throwing error to allow Ortiz to head home.
The Rattlers answered with their first run thanks to a home run in the top of the third, but starter Nick Niebur continued to hold the St. Mary's bats at bay as he totaled three strikeouts through three.
The avalanche of scoring began in the third, as Tommy van de Sanden kicked off the inning with an infield single. Austin Ochoa singled to left and the Patriots had runners on the corners before van de Sanden scored on a wild pitch. Ethan Bedgood singled and Adrian Minjares followed with a walk to load the bases.
That brought up Mason again, who homered twice in his UT Tyler debut last weekend. Those good vibes kept right on coming, as he slugged a grand slam over the right field wall in a full count to break the game wide open to the tune of a 7-1 lead.
Another Rattlers home run in the fourth cut the lead down to five runs, but even more offense showed up for UT Tyler as they plated two more runs thanks to an RBI single from Ochoa and an RBI double from Minjares.
The Rattlers managed another home run in the fifth, but like the two before, it was a solo shot. Niebur would work around it with another strikeout and a pair of groundouts. That would end his night as he went five full innings while allowing three runs, striking out six batters, and issuing just two walks.
A two RBI single from Ochoa brought home van de Sanden and Carson Cox in the bottom half, and the Patriots began to look at the run rule effect as they held an eight run lead. Julio Garcia came on in the sixth inning, and after putting two runners on he struck out the final two hitters to keep the Rattlers off the board.
Needing just two runs to earn the run rule in the seventh, Mason stepped to the plate and delivered yet another home run, this time a solo shot to center. Two walks would follow, and a passed ball moved those runners into scoring position. Jordan Gochenour stepped to the plate in a big spot, and came up big with a two RBI double to left center field to make it an 11 run lead.
Garcia headed to the hill for the seventh, and finished out the game with a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Kaston Mason finished the game 2-3 with two home runs and five RBI, and Austin Ochoa and Jordan Gochenour each added three and two RBI, respectively.
The Patriots will now get set to host the Rattlers for doubleheader Saturday. The first game will begin at 3 p.m. while the next game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game has ended. The series with the Rattlers will conclude with a 1 p.m. first pitch for game four on Sunday.