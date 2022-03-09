Three UT Tyler Patriots earned All-South Central Region honors for the 2022 indoor track & field season.
MyKaela Alfred, Abeni Kratzmeyer and Summer Grubbs were honored by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each member of the region's top-three relay teams.
Alfred, a former standout at Chapel Hill High School, earns her selection after posting the fourth best time in the 60-meter hurdles. Her best time of 8.74 seconds came at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 25 in the preliminary round of the competition. This is her first USTFCCCA Indoor All-Region selection.
Alfred is a graduate student.
Kratzmeyer, a freshman from Mineola, posted the third best pole vault mark across the region after clearing a height of 3.91 meters at the Crimson and Gold Invitational on Dec. 4 in Pittsburg, Kansas. It is a school record for UT Tyler and led to Kratzmeyer's first USTFCCCA Indoor All-Region selection.
Grubbs, a junior from Union Grove, earned All-Region honors in three different events after her all-world performance at the LSC Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-26. Grubbs set school records in the pentathlon, 200 meters and 60-meter hurdles on her way to claiming USTFCCCA All-Region honors. In the pentathlon, Grubbs posted the second best mark of the region and claimed second place at the LSC Indoor Championships with 3659 points.
In the 200 meters, Grubbs had the third best mark in the region with a time of 24.35 seconds, placing second in the conference meet.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Grubbs just edged her teammate Alfred with a time of 8.72 seconds to finish in second place at the LSC Indoor Championships. That time placed her third overall in the South Central Region.
Grubbs will now participate in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas after being selected to participate in the 200 meters and the pentathlon. She is the the first athlete for UT Tyler track and field to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships since Whitney Simmons in 2017.