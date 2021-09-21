UT Tyler's Mathias Eriksen has been named the Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Eriksen is a junior from Vejle, Denmark. This is his first honor this season and fifth overall in his career.
Eriksen was a key part of the UT Tyler defense as the team went 1-1 on the week. He saved six shots over two matches and played every minute of each game. The only goal he allowed came in a double overtime loss to No. 23 Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma.
On the season, Eriksen has made 10 total saves and allowed only two goals through four games. His performance in net has helped lead the Patriots to a 2-1-1 record in the first four contests.
UT Tyler will hit the road to take on St. Mary's on Wednesday in San Antonio, before heading back home to play Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.