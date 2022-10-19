UT Tyler's Jordan Colbert, a senior from Allen, was named the Lone Star Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her role in the team's 1-1 draws against Texas Woman's University and Angelo State.
Colbert is the first women's soccer representative from UT Tyler to earn a Player of the Week designation from the Lone Star Conference. The Allen native scored the lone Patriot goal in each contest to secure a vital point toward the Lone Star Conference standings in each match.
Both goals came via penalty kicks for Colbert to notch her third and fourth goals of the 2022 season and provided UT Tyler the scoring they needed to pick up a result in both matches. Colbert provided the cross that led to the foul inside the Texas Woman's box on Wednesday, and helped lead a Patriot offense throughout the week that outshot their opposition by an 11-to-10 margin.
Colbert has appeared and started in all 13 matches this season for the Patriots, and ranks second on the team in both points (10) and goals scored (4).