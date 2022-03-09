UT Tyler baseball players Ethan Bedgood and Dylan Blomquist were honored as Players of the Week by the Lone Star Conference.
Bedgood was named Hitter of the Week and Blomquist was tabbed Pitcher of the Week.
Bedgood becomes just the second Patriot hitter to earn LSC Hitter of the Week since UT Tyler joined the Lone Star Conference. He joins teammate Jordan Gochenour as the only two to earn the award.
The sophomore from Sherman had a big weekend at the plate, going 8-for-17 against No. 2 West Texas A&M. Half of those hits went for extra bases, and he collected his team-leading fourth home run. Bedgood drove in six runs and scored five of his own as the Patriots collected their ninth and 10th wins of the season.
Blomquist becomes the third pitcher for the Patriots to earn LSC Pitcher of the week since UT Tyler joined the Lone Star Conference. He joins former Patriots Reagan MacDonald and Austin Schneider as the only three to earn the weekly award.
A freshman from Belton, Blomquist was instrumental in handing the Buffs their first loss of the season on Friday night. No.2 West Texas A&M came into the series as the top ranked offense in the LSC and Blomquist cooled them off with a big night on the mound. He went five strong innings while scattering five hits and striking out three while allowing just two earned runs and three runs total.
Additionally, Blomquist stepped in to pinch hit in Sunday's contest and had his first hit of the season as he doubled to right-center field.
The Patriots will be back in action this weekend at Irwin Field at the UT Tyler Ballpark as they take on Eastern New Mexico in a four-game series. That series begins with a single game on Friday (7 p.m.), followed with a doubleheader on Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.).
On Sunday, the series will conclude with a 1 p.m. first pitch.