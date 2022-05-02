For the second time this season, UT Tyler freshman Dylan Blomquist has been named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Blomquist, a lefty from Belton, set the tone for the series in the opening game.
He tossed a gem against No. 25 Lubbock Christian on Friday, going seven innings in a 7-1 victory.
Blomquist allowed the lone run of the night in the first inning after a pair of doubles and then allowed just two hits and one walk over the next six innings. He struck out nine batters and held one of the top offenses in the LSC to a .167 batting average to earn his team-high eighth win.
Blomquist also stepped into the batter’s box for the final three games at the DH spot and went 4-for-7 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs, while drawing a walk as the Patriots handed LCU their first series loss of the year.
That raised his season batting average to .525 over 40 plate appearances this year. He has six doubles to go along with two triples and 10 RBIs.
Blomquist and the No. 5 seed Patriots (29-19) will now set their sights on the LSC tournament opening round series against No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville (30-16) in a best-of-three series at Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.
Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday with Game 2 slated for 3 p.m. Saturday. If a third game is needed it is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
The winner of the Patriots and Javelinas advance to meet either No. 8 St. Mary’s or No. 1 Angelo State next week.